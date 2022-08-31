{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Would you jump these? Take a virtual walk around the 2022 Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course looks set to be a true challenge for this year’s competitors.

    The CCI5*-L Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course features 30 fences over four miles (6,445m) through the iconic Lincolnshire parkland, designed by Derek di Grazia and built by Philip Herbert and his team. The optimum time is set to be 11 minutes 19 seconds, with combinations required to travel at a speed of 570 metres per minute.

    Take a look at what horses and riders will tackle on cross-country day (Saturday, 3 September)

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course pictures

    Fence 1: Defender Starter

    Fence 2: Lambert’s Sofa

    Fence 3: Pol Roger Table

    Fence 4a, b, c: LeMieux Stable Yard

    Fence 5a, b, c, d and e: Defender Valley direct route

    Defender Valley direct route alternative route

    Fence 6: Oxer over Ditch

    Fence 7a, b, c, d, e and f: Holland Cooper Leaf Pit direct route

    Fence 7a, b, c, d, e and f: Holland Cooper Leaf Pit alternative route

    Fence 8a and b: Defender Valley

    Alternative 8b

    Fence 9: Herbert’s Hollow

    Fence 10a, b, c, d, e and f: Trout Hatchery direct route

    Fence 10b, c, d, e and f: Trout Hatchery alternative route

    Fence 11: Triple Bar

    Fence 12: Household Cavalry Jackboot

    Fence 13: Joules at the Maltings

    Fence 14a, b, c and d: Joules at the Maltings direct route

    Fence 14a, b, c and d: Joules at the Maltings alternative route

    Fence 15: Rolex

    Fence 16a, b: Rolex direct route

    Fence 16a, b: Rolex alternative route

    Fence 17: Defender at the Dairy Farm

    Fence 18a, b and c: Defender at the Dairy Farm

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 18a, b alternative: Defender at the Dairy Farm

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country courseBurghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 19a and b: Fairfax & Favor Boot Racks

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 19b alternative: Fairfax & Favor Boot Racks

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 20: Cottesmore Leap

    Fence 20 alternative: Cottesmore Leap

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 21: Pardubice

    Fence 22a and b: Voltaire Design

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 22b alternative: Voltaire Design

    Fences 23: Burghley Barn

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 24: Rolex Grand Slam

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 24 alternative: Rolex Grand Slam

    Fence 25: Agria Equine Lifetime Slate Mine

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 25 alternative: Agria Equine Lifetime Slate Mine

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 26a and b: Boodles Raindance

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 26a alternative: Boodles Raindance

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 27: Lion Bridge

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 28: Lion Bridge

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 28 alternative: Lion Bridge

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 29: Parasol Table

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 30: Defender Finale

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

    Don’t miss H&H’s Burghley preview, including a course walk with Badminton winner and Olympic team gold medallist Laura Collett (issue dated 25 August), plus in the 1 September issue, you’ll be able to read a full form guide and a scorecard to fill in for every rider. Read the full report in next week’s magazine (Thursday, 8 September).

    You might also like to read…

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    You may like...