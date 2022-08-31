Would you jump these? Take a virtual walk around the 2022 Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course





The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course looks set to be a true challenge for this year’s competitors.

The CCI5*-L Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course features 30 fences over four miles (6,445m) through the iconic Lincolnshire parkland, designed by Derek di Grazia and built by Philip Herbert and his team. The optimum time is set to be 11 minutes 19 seconds, with combinations required to travel at a speed of 570 metres per minute.

Take a look at what horses and riders will tackle on cross-country day (Saturday, 3 September)

Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course pictures

Fence 1: Defender Starter

Fence 2: Lambert’s Sofa

Fence 3: Pol Roger Table

Fence 4a, b, c: LeMieux Stable Yard

Fence 5a, b, c, d and e: Defender Valley direct route

Defender Valley direct route alternative route

Fence 6: Oxer over Ditch

Fence 7a, b, c, d, e and f: Holland Cooper Leaf Pit direct route

Fence 7a, b, c, d, e and f: Holland Cooper Leaf Pit alternative route

Fence 8a and b: Defender Valley

Alternative 8b

Fence 9: Herbert’s Hollow

Fence 10a, b, c, d, e and f: Trout Hatchery direct route

Fence 10b, c, d, e and f: Trout Hatchery alternative route

Fence 11: Triple Bar

Fence 12: Household Cavalry Jackboot

Fence 13: Joules at the Maltings

Fence 14a, b, c and d: Joules at the Maltings direct route

Fence 14a, b, c and d: Joules at the Maltings alternative route

Fence 15: Rolex

Fence 16a, b: Rolex direct route

Fence 16a, b: Rolex alternative route

Fence 17: Defender at the Dairy Farm

Fence 18a, b and c: Defender at the Dairy Farm

Fence 18a, b alternative: Defender at the Dairy Farm

Fence 19a and b: Fairfax & Favor Boot Racks

Fence 19b alternative: Fairfax & Favor Boot Racks

Fence 20: Cottesmore Leap

Fence 20 alternative: Cottesmore Leap

Fence 21: Pardubice

Fence 22a and b: Voltaire Design

Fence 22b alternative: Voltaire Design

Fences 23: Burghley Barn

Fence 24: Rolex Grand Slam

Fence 24 alternative: Rolex Grand Slam

Fence 25: Agria Equine Lifetime Slate Mine

Fence 25 alternative: Agria Equine Lifetime Slate Mine

Fence 26a and b: Boodles Raindance

Fence 26a alternative: Boodles Raindance

Fence 27: Lion Bridge

Fence 28: Lion Bridge

Fence 28 alternative: Lion Bridge

Fence 29: Parasol Table

Fence 30: Defender Finale

Don’t miss H&H’s Burghley preview, including a course walk with Badminton winner and Olympic team gold medallist Laura Collett (issue dated 25 August), plus in the 1 September issue, you’ll be able to read a full form guide and a scorecard to fill in for every rider. Read the full report in next week’s magazine (Thursday, 8 September).

You might also like to read…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.