Would you jump these? Take a virtual walk around the 2022 Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course looks set to be a true challenge for this year’s competitors.
The CCI5*-L Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course features 30 fences over four miles (6,445m) through the iconic Lincolnshire parkland, designed by Derek di Grazia and built by Philip Herbert and his team. The optimum time is set to be 11 minutes 19 seconds, with combinations required to travel at a speed of 570 metres per minute.
Take a look at what horses and riders will tackle on cross-country day (Saturday, 3 September)
Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course pictures
Fence 1: Defender Starter
Fence 2: Lambert’s Sofa
Fence 3: Pol Roger Table
Fence 4a, b, c: LeMieux Stable Yard
Fence 5a, b, c, d and e: Defender Valley direct route
Defender Valley direct route alternative route
Fence 6: Oxer over Ditch
Fence 7a, b, c, d, e and f: Holland Cooper Leaf Pit direct route
Fence 7a, b, c, d, e and f: Holland Cooper Leaf Pit alternative route
Fence 8a and b: Defender Valley
Alternative 8b
Fence 9: Herbert’s Hollow
Fence 10a, b, c, d, e and f: Trout Hatchery direct route
Fence 10b, c, d, e and f: Trout Hatchery alternative route
Fence 11: Triple Bar
Fence 12: Household Cavalry Jackboot
Fence 13: Joules at the Maltings
Fence 14a, b, c and d: Joules at the Maltings direct route
Fence 14a, b, c and d: Joules at the Maltings alternative route
Fence 15: Rolex
Fence 16a, b: Rolex direct route
Fence 16a, b: Rolex alternative route
Fence 17: Defender at the Dairy Farm
Fence 18a, b and c: Defender at the Dairy Farm
Fence 18a, b alternative: Defender at the Dairy Farm
Fence 19a and b: Fairfax & Favor Boot Racks
Fence 19b alternative: Fairfax & Favor Boot Racks
Fence 20: Cottesmore Leap
Fence 20 alternative: Cottesmore Leap
Fence 21: Pardubice
Fence 22a and b: Voltaire Design
Fence 22b alternative: Voltaire Design
Fences 23: Burghley Barn
Fence 24: Rolex Grand Slam
Fence 24 alternative: Rolex Grand Slam
Fence 25: Agria Equine Lifetime Slate Mine
Fence 25 alternative: Agria Equine Lifetime Slate Mine
Fence 26a and b: Boodles Raindance
Fence 26a alternative: Boodles Raindance
Fence 27: Lion Bridge
Fence 28: Lion Bridge
Fence 28 alternative: Lion Bridge
Fence 29: Parasol Table
Fence 30: Defender Finale
