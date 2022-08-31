



There was a small dose of drama at the first Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials trot-up this afternoon (31 August) when Kiltar OBOS, the ride of British competitor JP Sheffield, was sent to the holding box.

The 12-year-old gelding, who is by OBOS Quality 004 and is owned by Sue Wilkinson and Anne Marling, was inspected by the holding box vet before being re-presented. He was then accepted by the ground jury of Andrew Bennie, Katrin Eichinger-Kniely and Judy Hancock, much to the delight of the crowds.

A laugh went up among those present at the Burghley Horse Trials trot-up when lofty William Fox-Pitt presented the pint-sized Corouet on behalf of the gelding’s rider Sarah Bullimore, who was studded in her right knee in a fall in the advanced class at Wellington Horse Trials on Monday (29 August).

There was a late withdrawal prior to the first horse inspection in the form of Izzy Taylor and Sarah Van Vegchel’s 11-year-old mare Ringwood Madras.

This means that 52 horses will go forward to the dressage, which will get underway at 9.45am tomorrow morning (1 September) when first to go, Tim Price and Bango, will enter the main arena.

