British championship rider among five more withdrawals from Burghley





Izzy Taylor is among the latest Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials withdrawals, ahead of the first horse inspection this afternoon (31 August).

British championship rider Izzy was due to start on Sarah Van Vegchel’s Ringwood Madras, but said the horse has picked up an injury during training.

“Five-stars are what motivates us and it’s so tough for the owners and the whole team who look after these horses on a daily basis to get this close but not quite! She’ll be back and I’m excited for when she is,” said Izzy.

Cheshire-based Dutch rider Andrew Heffernan has also pulled out Gideon after “a small setback”.

“A huge thanks to my fabulous staff who have looked after him meticulously, and super understanding owners Gill Shea and Yvonne Watson,” said Andrew.

US rider Tiana Coudray is also among the latest Burghley Horse Trials withdrawals, because she is injured so cannot ride Cancaras Girl.

“Sadly Tiana took a tumble in the cross-country warm-up at Hartpury, leaving her a little worse for wear and forcing her and Cara to miss their necessary final Burghley preparations,” said a post on the rider’s Instagram.

“With Tiana not yet back to full fitness, the very difficult decision was made to withdraw from Burghley. Despite every effort and all the wishing in the world, time was not on our side and Tiana is not up to giving Cara the ride she deserves around her first five-star. It is a fairly overwhelming disappointment at this point in time but we know the right decision in the end. Time to pick ourselves up, regroup and reroute.”

Selina Milnes has also withdrawn Angela and William Rucker’s Iron.

“To gallop around the terrain at Burghley they need to be at peak fitness and I just feel we aren’t quite there yet,” she said. “We have changed plans and re-routed. Gutted for everyone involved, but he is a horse of a lifetime and there is always another five-star around the corner.”

British rider Morven Pringle has also withdrawn her own Dunbog Gypsy Rose. The pair were due to make their five-star debuts at Burghley.

