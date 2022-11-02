



The legendary 128cm jumping pony Bunbury Conquest who, at the age of 21, is three times older than his jockey Annabel Widdowson, was in flying form at South View’s Home Pony show last weekend (26-30 October).

The whizzy chestnut gelding was expertly piloted by seven-year-old Annabel, whose neat riding helped the pair produce stylish, foot-perfect rounds and claim the style and performance title in the Future mini championship.

“Our aims have always been for Annabel to ride correctly with the future in mind and she was competing in the hunters in Wellington, Florida, earlier in the year,” said Annabel’s mother Kathleen.

At the Winter Equestrian Festival in Florida, Annabel triumphed in the short-stirrup hunter championship and enjoyed a win back on home soil this summer in the under-10 mini challenge at Hickstead when she was riding the 25-year-old schoolmaster Another Victory.

The family leased “Questie” from Alison Irvine 12 months ago on the proviso he is returned afterwards to retire.

“He looks after her, although it took a while to get used to sitting up and achieving balance as he’s so exuberant in his jump,” said Kathleen. “He’s a grand prix horse in a pony body. We carefully choose our classes with him and will maybe step up to a bit bigger next year but we’re in no rush – we want fun with no pressure.”

Judge Gillian Milner was impressed with the high standard among the young riders contesting the competition.

“It was a close contest with some nice riders in the class with just two marks separating the top two,” she revealed. “The winner’s style, rhythm and consistency gave her the edge, she ticked every box.”

Seven-year-old Annabel, whose grandparents Gary and Beverly Widdowson own Nick Skelton’s Olympic gold medal-winning partner Big Star, started riding at a young age and hopes to compete in the main ring at Hickstead next year with the evergreen Bunbury Conquest, who has been a super partner for a succession of young riders including Emily Irvine, Ria Scott and Charlie Atkinson over the past decade.

You may also like to read…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.