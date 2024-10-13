‘I’m in shock’: young rider beats the best in the business to lift first HOYS championship





At just 14 years old, Oscar Konechny proved he was a showman to watch as he guided his mother Abigail’s Radlee Sudden Impact to the top spot in the ridden coloured horse and pony of the year championship, sponsored by the Coloured Horse and Pony Society (CHAPS), at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Judges Jessica Stalling (ride) and James Hunton (conformation) had a quality field of 10 contenders to assess. Oscar made full use of Bentley’s active paces, guiding him on the lightest of reins, Bentley staying forward with his ears on throughout. They sealed the deal with a championship-worthy gallop.

Oscar and the nine-year-old, who was bred by Dawn Lee by Centyfield Censation out of Blaircourt Dena, have only been partnered together for a year. At Hickstead in July, they finished a credible third and highest placed junior.

He was initially produced by Jill Wormal for owner Leisa Woodward and is now based with the dream team of Adam Forster and David Jinks, who qualified 20 ponies for HOYS this year, all placing in the top 10.

Last season, Oscar was riding in 128cm classes, so the big-moving gelding is a big step up for the budding young rider.

“I’m very shocked,” said Oscar.

Adam said: “He’s a very technical and elegant rider. He lives and breathes ponies. Today he just sat there, asked gently and the pony took him around. I’m very proud.”

Jayne Ross achieved a third class win in as many years with Lucy Cameron and Diane Stennett’s stunning plaited horse KBF Lucia. The reigning Royal International Horse Show coloured supreme winner was also a ladies’ victor here in 2023. Despite her impressive CV, the Free Spirit daughter is still just a seven-year-old.

