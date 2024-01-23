Dramatic change as Horse of the Year Show organisers reveal 2024 judges





The organisers of the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) have announced the 2024 HOYS judges for the final, but in a significant step away from how the show has run previously, who will be judging each class will not be revealed until the morning of each competition.

HOYS is celebrating its 75th year and to mark the occasion, taking place on 9-13 October 2024, a range of judges from across the world have been invited to judge across the week.

HOYS organisers Grandstand Media said: “To amplify the momentous occasion, a new approach will be taken for the judge announcement process. The judges for each section will not be unveiled until the morning of each final; these judges will take on a number of appointments throughout the week.

“Grandstand Media Ltd is always considering ways to adapt and modernise, with a focus on equal opportunity within the sport.

“As a historic event, Grandstand Media Ltd. is conscious of the heritage and traditions of HOYS, but also feel it is necessary to be continually looking at the future to ensure integrity within the judging process.”

2024 HOYS judges

The list of judges for the 2024 final is as follows, with some later additions to be made during the season:

Captain James Anderson (UK)

Caroline Dale-Leech MBE (UK)

Chris Lawrie (Australia)

Colin Tibbey (UK)

Gregory Gerry (Australia)

James Hutton (UK)

Jessica Stalling (Australia)

JJ Kemp (South Africa)

Kate Halliday (Australia)

Mark Tamplin (UK)

Matthew Maher Burns (UK)

Paul Mills (UK)

Simon Reynolds (UK)

Ted Harrison (UK)

Vicky Lawrie (Australia)

Grandstand has invited competitors to get in touch with them if they believed they may have any conflict of interest with any of the listed judges.

● What do you think about Grandstand’s plan of releasing the judges’ names on the morning of the competition? Write to us at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance to have your thoughts published in a future edition of Horse & Hound magazine

