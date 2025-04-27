‘The vets call him a medical mystery; he’s just our little legend’: pony’s winning comeback after career-threatening illness





Davinia Johnson’s beloved Exmoor Stowbrook Red Kite has made a remarkable return to form, 18 months after a mystery illness meant he would probably never be ridden again.

Kite topped a strong field to win the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) open ridden Exmoor, Dartmoor and Shetland class at British Show Pony Society (BSPS) Area 4A then returned to the ring to secure his second Hickstead pass of the season at BSPS Area 5 on Good Friday in the open 122cm mountain and moorland (M&M) working hunter pony (WHP) class.

It’s been a fairytale comeback for a pony who, just over a year ago, wasn’t expected to be ridden again.

“We’re calling this bonus season number two,” said Davinia. “After everything he’s been through, every outing is a gift.”

In November 2023, Kite began showing mild signs of colic. After initial treatment, Davinia’s gut instinct told her something was still wrong, and the results of further investigation were sobering. Kite’s creatine levels were dangerously high, and he was rushed to Rainbow Equine Hospital.

Kite spent seven days in intensive care on 24-hour drips, undergoing extensive testing. No definitive cause was found, but scans showed his left kidney was functioning at a reduced level. At this point, vets warned Davinia that Kite’s ridden career was likely over, and his long-term future uncertain.

Davinia said: “I just wanted him home. We were heartbroken but focused on his comfort and quality of life.”

Luckily, Kite began to turn a corner and his creatine levels returned to normal within 10 days. Another blood test 10 days later showed further improvement.

By Christmas, Rainbow gave the go-ahead for short hacks. Following five clear blood tests, ongoing monitoring from Rainbow and support from TopSpec nutritionists, Kite returned to gentle work. A year and a half down the line, he’s on fantastic form.

Davinia has owned Kite for almost nine years. The pair have enjoyed incredible success. This season’s latest RIHS ticket is his 12th qualification across three classes. They have also qualified multiple times for Horse of the Year Show and London International Horse Show with placings at all three finals, and wins and championships at shows including Royal Cheshire, Lincolnshire and the Royal Highland.

“He is the sweetest little pony; he is so funny and so cheeky but there’s not a nasty bone in his body. He loves being the centre of attention so does funny little things to get noticed when I’m dealing with one of the others,” said Davinia.

“We haven’t set a plan for 2025; we’re just picking the shows we love and making memories together. The vets still call him a medical mystery. To us, he’s just our little legend.”

