



Two mares wrote themselves into the mountain and moorland championship history books at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in a thrilling ridden showdown of the native breeds on Thursday evening (9 October).

Leisa Woodward’s Welsh section C Thistledown Superstar lived up to her name as she took the National Pony Society/Supreme Products Mountain & Moorland supreme ridden title for producer Sharn Linney, under judges Gillian McMurray and Heidi Davis.

The seven-year-old by Donys Gwrda out of Popsters Megastar made her debut here as a foal alongside her dam who was contesting the supreme in-hand final. Having finished second here in the ridden final last season, Superstar fulfilled her legacy to clinch the Welsh section C title on Wednesday – giving Sharn her first win at HOYS in the saddle.

“I’m on top of the world, I can’t believe it,” said an ecstatic Sharn, who has produced Superstar from the start.

This is the first time in at least 20 years that two mares have occupied the champion and reserve spots in the M&M ridden championship.

Reserve went to another producer enjoying their first HOYS win in the saddle – Aimee Devane and the exquisite Fell mare Greenholme Kate.

The nine-year-old is by Greenholme Warrior and out of Greenholme Bethany, who was struck by lightning just three weeks after Kate was born, leaving her orphaned. Kate was successfully fostered by a coloured cob. Kate was recently sold to delighted new owner Chantelle Bryan, who was ringside to celebrate.

“I always knew she was special, she’s sensible and has a lovely temperament but she has that extra bit of sass you need to stand out,” said a delighted Aimee.

Welsh A & B ridden champions at HOYS

The National Pony Society/Supreme Products Mountain & Moorland Welsh section A Pony of the Year title went to an emotional India Latter-Sears aboard the Powys Sprite son Glebedale Jumanji (JJ).

The seven-year-old stallion, who is on lease to India, is only in his first open season. India competed here seven times with his sire – winning twice – and admitted she put a lot of pressure on herself today.

“It’s a really special win because we lost Sprite this year and we knew JJ was good enough to come here and win,” said India.

The Swedish-bred Kallared Heartbeat claimed the National Pony Society/Supreme Products Mountain & Moorland Welsh section B Pony of the Year for producer Vikki Smith. The six-year-old stallion is on lease to Danielle Garner and is a previous winner of the prestigious Tom & Sprightly championship at the Royal Welsh.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows including HOYS and London International, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: