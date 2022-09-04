The Horse & Hound Burghley Daily Podcast day five: final result and predictions review





Welcome to the fifth and final episode of our daily podcast updates from Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, brought to you in association with Baileys Performance Balancer. H&H’s regular podcast host Pippa Roome is joined by her fellow H&H Burghley reporters Gemma Redrup, Lucy Elder and Martha Terry to talk about the exciting final showjumping phase and review the team’s predictions from earlier in the week

In our final episode of The Horse & Hound Burghley Daily Podcast, supported by Baileys Performance Balancer, H&H’s reporting team discuss the final day’s action at Burghley Horse Trials.

To make sure you don’t miss any podcast episodes, search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe.

The H&H team at Burghley kick off their chat by reviewing the performances of those at the top of the final leaderboard, as well as those who endured disappointment in the showjumping phase.

“They came in the ring with two fences in hand and they tapped their way around, which made it even more exciting… When they crossed the line the crowd just erupted!” – Lucy Elder on Piggy March and Vanir Kamira’s winning round.

“Tom has become one of only four riders in the past century to finish in the top three at Burghey on their first attempt” – Gemma Redrup on Burghley first-time Tom Jackson’s incredible performance with Capels Hollow Drift.

“Tim said he knows he’s got a horse for the future – he hasn’t quite nailed the showjumping yet, but he’s finding the key to him” – Martha Terry on Tim Price’s third place with Vitali.

“It was a very assured performance by the 20-year-old – she looked very relaxed” – Pippa Roome on Alice Casburn’s impressive performance to finish fifth.

After a quick recap of yesterday’s cross-country phase, the team then review their predictions from earlier in the week to find out who would be crowned H&H’s top tipster…

We hope you have enjoyed our daily podcast updates from Burghley, supported by Baileys Performance Balancer. Next Thursday’s regular weekly podcast will be an in-depth review of Burghley, so make sure you’ve hit subscribe on your podcast app to enjoy more Burghley analysis.

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

Horse & Hound Burghley Daily Podcast: day five

Listen now to other recent episodes of The Horse & Hound Podcast…

Keep up with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout Burghley Horse Trials with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now. Plus enjoy our full 20-page magazine report on Burghley, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from Nick Burton and Mark Phillips, in this week’s magazine (8 September).