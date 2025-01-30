



Episode 160 of our popular audio service The Horse & Hound Podcast, is now live.

Each episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode.

On our 161st episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, we speak to British event rider Holly Woodhead. She talks about her career, as well as her plans for this year. She also discusses how she found her time while taking part in the 1,100km charity bike ride, Cycle4Caroline, last autumn.

Holly won a young rider European team silver medal in 2013 and in 2014 she claimed individual silver and team bronze. Holly was the youngest rider since 1989 to be selected onto the senior eventing squad after her call-up to represent Great Britain at the FEI Longines European Eventing Championship at Blair Castle in September 2015, riding DHI Lupison – she was 21, and the combination finished 21st.

“Cycling doesn’t come naturally to me – I much prefer four legs over two wheels! – so cycling 150km on consecutive days was pretty hard” – Holly Woodhead on her experience while taking part in Cycle4Caroline

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 161

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now