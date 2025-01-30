Episode 160 of our popular audio service The Horse & Hound Podcast, is now live.
On our 161st episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, we speak to British event rider Holly Woodhead. She talks about her career, as well as her plans for this year. She also discusses how she found her time while taking part in the 1,100km charity bike ride, Cycle4Caroline, last autumn.
Holly won a young rider European team silver medal in 2013 and in 2014 she claimed individual silver and team bronze. Holly was the youngest rider since 1989 to be selected onto the senior eventing squad after her call-up to represent Great Britain at the FEI Longines European Eventing Championship at Blair Castle in September 2015, riding DHI Lupison – she was 21, and the combination finished 21st.
“Cycling doesn’t come naturally to me – I much prefer four legs over two wheels! – so cycling 150km on consecutive days was pretty hard” – Holly Woodhead on her experience while taking part in Cycle4Caroline
Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 161
