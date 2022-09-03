The Horse & Hound Burghley Daily Podcast day four: cross-country review | final result predictions





Welcome to the fourth episode of our daily podcast updates from Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, brought to you in association with Baileys Performance Balancer. H&H’s regular podcast host Pippa Roome is joined by her fellow H&H Burghley reporters Gemma Redrup, Lucy Elder and Martha Terry to talk about an action-packed day of cross-country, and what’s in store tomorrow, including predictions for the final leaderboard

In our fourth episode of The Horse & Hound Burghley Daily Podcast, supported by Baileys Performance Balancer, H&H’s reporting team discuss all of Saturday’s action at Burghley Horse Trials.

The H&H team at Burghley kick off their chat by reviewing the brilliant performances of the top three riders after cross-country, before moving on to the most high-profile riders who ran into problems on Derek di Grazia’s course.

“Vanir Kamira loves the big occasion and she was her usual cool, gritty self” – Gemma Redrup on the leader after cross-country

“Tim Price and Vitali looked class. I can’t wait to see what else they can achieve – there is a big question mark over the horse’s showjumping” – Lucy Elder on the second placed partnership

“Classic Moet was absolutely amazing – she moved up from 25th after dressage to third” – Martha Terry on Jonelle Price’s 19-year-old partner

“It’s pretty amazing to be the only person to go inside the time at Burghley on a 19-year-old mare without a watch to back you up” – Pippa Roome also reflects on Jonelle’s round

Then they highlight those riders who stood out for all the right reasons and share their overall impressions of cross-country day.

“She looked on a mission from when she came out of the start box” – Martha Terry on 23-year-old Bubby Upton’s cross-country performance

“They have rocketed up the leaderboard from 30th place after dressage to now sit in 8th” – Lucy Elder on the youngest rider in the field Alice Casburn and home-bred Topspin’s outstanding performance

“They both looked class today. A really exciting pair for the future” – Gemma Redrup on Tom Jackson and Capels Hollow Drift

“Wills said he was slightly out of control for three minutes – but the horse just kept going, gritting his teeth, answering a lot of questions” – Pippa Roome on British first-timer Wills Oakden and Oughterard Cooley in 10th

Finally the team look ahead to Sunday with their predictions on how the final leaderboard might shape up.

Horse & Hound Burghley Daily Podcast: day four

