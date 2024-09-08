The Horse & Hound Burghley Daily Podcast 4: showjumping review and final round-up





In our fourth and final episode of The Horse & Hound Burghley Daily Podcast, in partnership with Baileys Horse Feeds, H&H’s host Pippa Roome is joined once again by her H&H colleagues Martha Terry, Gemma Redrup and Lucy Elder. They discuss the final day of showjumping action at Defender Burghley Horse Trials, look back at how their early predictions played out, and share their favourite moments. Listen now below…

The Horse & Hound Burghley Daily Podcast, in partnership with Baileys Horse Feeds

