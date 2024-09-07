The Horse & Hound Burghley Daily Podcast 3: cross-country review

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • Welcome to the third episode of our daily podcast updates from Defender Burghley Horse Trials, in partnership with Baileys Horse Feeds. H&H’s host Pippa Roome is joined by her fellow H&H Burghley reporters Martha Terry, Gemma Redrup and Lucy Elder to review Saturday’s cross-country action and look ahead to Sunday’s sport

    In our third episode of The Horse & Hound Burghley Daily Podcast, in partnership with Baileys Horse Feeds, H&H’s host Pippa Roome is joined by her H&H colleagues Martha Terry, Gemma Redrup and Lucy Elder. They discuss an action packed day of cross-country action  at Defender Burghley Horse Trials, and make some predictions about how they expect the final day to play out. Listen now below…

    The Horse & Hound Burghley Daily Podcast, in partnership with Baileys Horse Feeds

