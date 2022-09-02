The Horse & Hound Burghley Daily Podcast day three: dressage review | BYEH | cross-country preview





Welcome to the third episode of our daily podcast updates from Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, brought to you in association with Baileys Performance Balancer. H&H’s regular podcast host Pippa Roome is joined by her fellow H&H Burghley reporters Gemma Redrup, Lucy Elder and Martha Terry to talk about the second day of dressage action, Friday’s Burghley Young Event Horse classes, and what’s in store tomorrow, including predictions for the leaderboard after cross-country

The H&H team at Burghley kick off their chat with a run-down of the key tests on Friday 1 September, before going on to highlight other noteworthy performances on day two of dressage.

“The judge at C gave her a 10 for harmony – the test was a joy to watch” – Lucy Elder on Kitty King’s dressage leading performance

“Swallow Springs started very well; he just had one costly flying change, otherwise I think he would have been in the top three” – Martha Terry on Oliver Townend’s performance as the final rider in the arena

Pippa Roome chats about the popular Burghley Young Event Horse classes, then the team move on to preview Saturday’s cross-country action with a discussion about some of the key fences on the Derek di Grazia’s course.

“The thing that’s particularly clever at Defender Valley is the way Derek has used the terrain as the riders have to hold their line along that ridge line to avoid a glance off at the corner” – Pippa Roome

“The fences on the Dairy Mound aren’t that big, but it’s a massive accuracy test” – Gemma Redrup

Finally the team share their predictions on how the leaderboard might shape up at the end of the day. With only seven penalties covering the top 10 going into cross-country, it promises to be a fantastic day of action.

