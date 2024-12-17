



Episode 160 of our popular audio service The Horse & Hound Podcast, is now live.

Each episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode.

On our 160th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, we speak to Sam Roberts, who is a three-time winner of the Mountain & Moorland supreme at Olympia and more recently, London International Horse Show. She talks about her ride at this year’s competition, the Dartmoor, New Oak Bobby Jones, and relives the memories of her previous victories.

“First of all, you trot around and have a nice day out and enjoy riding your pony, but to then win at a show like that on my debut, when I was 12 years old, was surreal” – Sam Roberts remembering her first victory in the mountain and moorland (M&M) supreme at Olympia in 1998 riding the Welsh section B gelding Harwell Wizard.

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 160

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now