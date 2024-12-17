Episode 160 of our popular audio service The Horse & Hound Podcast, is now live.
On our 160th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, we speak to Sam Roberts, who is a three-time winner of the Mountain & Moorland supreme at Olympia and more recently, London International Horse Show. She talks about her ride at this year’s competition, the Dartmoor, New Oak Bobby Jones, and relives the memories of her previous victories.
“First of all, you trot around and have a nice day out and enjoy riding your pony, but to then win at a show like that on my debut, when I was 12 years old, was surreal” – Sam Roberts remembering her first victory in the mountain and moorland (M&M) supreme at Olympia in 1998 riding the Welsh section B gelding Harwell Wizard.
Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 160
