The Horse & Hound podcast: episode 23 — Sam Roberts | Swollen legs after hunting | News round-up

In our 23rd weekly episode of the first series of The Horse & Hound Podcast, we kick off with an exclusive interview featuring successful showing producer and rider Sam Roberts, where she explains to H&H showing editor Alex Robinson why she is in her dream job and much more. Moving on to the week’s top news stories we discuss the new lockdown, the impact of Covid-19 on charities, livestreaming at point-to points and fireworks. We also hear from vet Helen Van Tuyll, who this week explains possible reasons why a horse might have a big leg the day after hunting. We hope you will find it useful.

In episode 23, prolific showing producer Sam Roberts talks to H&H showing editor Alex Robinson about her sparkling career to-date.

“It was always a dream — like lots of little girls, all I wanted to do is ride ponies, go to lots of shows all day, every day for the rest of my life” – Sam Roberts

Pippa is joined by senior news writer Lucy Elder and news writer Becky Murray to discuss some of the week’s key stories including the new lockdown and fireworks.

“The worry with fireworks night is that with large public displays being cancelled, we are going to see more private fireworks being set off, which will obviously increase the risk of injuries to horses occurring” – Becky Murray

In this week’s advice section we catch up with equine vet Helen Van Tuyll, who talks about the possible reasons behind why a horse might return from hunting with a big leg.

“Uneven and varying ground conditions, plus if a paddock has been sprayed in the days before you might cross that bit of land can all cause a leg injury” – Helen Van Tuyll

