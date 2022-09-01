The Horse & Hound Burghley Daily Podcast day two: first day of dressage review and Friday’s dressage preview





Welcome to the second episode of our daily podcast updates from Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, brought to you in association with Baileys Performance Balancer. H&H’s regular podcast host Pippa Roome is joined by her fellow H&H Burghley reporters Gemma Redrup, Lucy Elder and Martha Terry to talk about the first day of dressage action, as well as their predictions ahead of Friday’s dressage action

The H&H team at Burghley kick off their chat with a run-down of the key tests on Thursday 1 September, before going on to highlight other noteworthy tests on day one of dressage.

“He’s about 15.2, but he’s a serious mover. Sarah said he’s got ‘serious small man syndrome’, but he loves a crowd” – Gemma Redrup on Sarah Bullimore’s dressage-leading ride Corouet

“Piggy was clearly delighted with ‘Tilly Bean’… and she looked top-class” – Lucy Elder on Piggy March and Vanir Kamira, who sit in second

H&H’s reporters then look ahead to the second day of dressage competition, on Friday (2 September), including who they think will be at the head of affairs when the dressage comes to its conclusion.

“I think there might be a new leader [tomorrow] – I think Swallow Springs might come in there as the last horse of the day” – Martha Terry “I’m really looking forward to seeing Kitty King and Vendredi Biats and also Tim Price and Polystar I, who I think could be a dark horse here” – Pippa Roome

Finally, the team share their thoughts on watching the World Championship-bound horses who came to experience the atmosphere as part of their pre-Pratoni preparation.

“I felt spoilt – it was a real treat to watch them. All four of them looked incredible” – Gemma Redrup

