



The first day of dressage action is now complete at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2022 and what a fabulous day of top-class action it was. Here is a quick round-up of the key stories from Thursday 1 September

Sarah Bullimore and the diminutive Corouet stormed into the lead with their Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials dressage test. The pair scored an impressive 22.5 this afternoon (1 September).

Piggy March and Vanir Kamira are breathing down Sarah’s neck after they posted a score of 22.6 to sit in second place overnight.

Pippa Funnell and Billy Walk On were second into the arena this morning and together they scored 26.2 to sit in third at this stage of the competition.

Class Affair – the ride of Zara Tindall – scored a personal best at five-star level. The judges rewarded their good work with a 28.4, and they are in fourth place after day one of Burghley Horse Trials dressage.

Meanwhile, although not troubling the leaders after her test, Phoebe Buckley took the time to explain to us the backstory of her ride here this week, Tiger Mail, the son of her former top horse Little Tiger.

US rider Woods Baughman enjoyed a great start to his first attempt at Burghley, but his horse, C’est La Vie 135 didn’t have a very straightforward journey across the Atlantic.

We also found out more about Kerryn Edmans and her life as a groom – she is looking after 19-year-old Classic Moet for Jonelle Price this week.

Some of our top riders have had time to walk and reflect on the cross-country course they’ll be facing here on Saturday.

You can also watch our video with one of this year’s Burghley competitors, Emma Hyslop-Webb, who was quite emotional as she talked about her preparation for this event.

Finally, don’t miss our daily Burghley Horse & Hound Podcasts, supported by Baileys Performance Balancer, where we round-up each day’s action and look forward to what’s coming up next.

