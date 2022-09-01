‘I’m in with a shout’: Zara Tindall conjures top test out of ‘tricky’ ride at Burghley





Zara Tindall’s ride Class Affair posted a personal best to slot into fourth place at the end of the first day at Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (Thursday, 1 September) on 28.4.

“I’m just so happy he’s under 30 as that is what we have been aiming for,” said Zara. “He has always had the potential, but his brain takes over a bit – and it did in a couple of the movements, but he came back to me and he was calmer than he has ever been.”

The trot work was impressive, but the marks dropped a touch when it came to the 13-year-old’s flying changes, which were a bit green.

“I’m really pleased that we did most of what we planned to,” she said. “It wasn’t perfect, but that’s what we are working towards. He’s definitely getting better with age – by 17 he will be amazing.”

Zara is lying just over six penalties behind the leader Sarah Bullimore and Corouet, who scored 22.5. Carl Hester was on hand to help her in the warm-up.

“I’ve been having dressage lessons with Carl, and also Amy Woodhead, since I had Toytown and High Kingdom,” she explained. “I send my horses to Amy in the winter and both of them know how to make dressage fun, while understanding event horses not being quite as capable as their own horses. I love having lessons with them.”

Zara and Gleadhill House Stud’s Class Affair competed at Burghley Horse Trials the last time it ran, in 2019, but were eliminated across country.

“Last time we came here, he was a very green 10-year-old, so we’ve spent a lot of time working with him since,” she said. “He can be a bit crazy, a bit tricky in the brain – he’s either towing you or dropping behind the leg. But he’s been going really well in the later part of the season. We have done a bit of work on his back, keeping him comfortable as he can get tense.”

Zara Tindall on Burghley Horse Trials: ‘A big, tough track is why we come’

Zara is under no illusion of the challenge ahead based on her first impression of Derek di Grazia’s Burghley cross-country track.

“I’ve had a walk around and I have to admit thinking, ‘Why am I doing this?’ But no, it’s great, it’s why we come to Burghley – we want a big track and a tough track, which brings out the best in these top horses. The cross-country phase is really where you can climb up, give yourself a good start and then hopefully climb again. At least my dressage has given me a shout.

“Derek has done a great job, dealing with this terrain for the first time. The dimensions are so enormous – I haven’t seen this for a while! The let-up fences are also huge; they have to jump the whole way. There are plenty of questions out there, as they should be.”

And for all the challenges, Zara is thrilled to be back at the event, where she finished runner-up in 2003 on the great Toytown.

“I love Burghley; it’s one of my favourite events,” she said. “It’s the end of the season; everyone is more relaxed, everyone is so welcoming. And it’s one of the toughest competitions in the world, with the terrain and the dimensions. It’s a hard weekend’s work.”

You may also enjoy reading…

Keep up with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout Burghley Horse Trials with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now. Plus enjoy our full 20-page magazine report on Burghley, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from Nick Burton and Mark Phillips, in next week’s magazine (8 September).