The Horse & Hound Podcast 118: Blair Castle Horse Trials & BSPS Championships review





Our 118th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast starts off by looking back at Blair Castle Horse Trials. H&H’s Pippa Roome is joined by H&H colleague Becky Murray, who was up at the event in Scotland, to review all of the action. Pippa is then joined by H&H’s showing editor Alex Robinson to hear all about what happened at last week’s BSPS Championships and to find out more about who the big winners were. We hope you will enjoy listening.

“It’s a huge event on the Scottish calendar and the calibre of horses and riders we see competing up there speaks for itself on how much riders rate it” – H&H’s Becky Murray

Pippa is then joined by H&H’s showing editor Alex Robinson to hear all about what happened at last week’s BSPS Championships and to find out more about who the big winners were.

“The biggest feast for the eyes is the Desert Orchid working hunter pony competition, which is known for being like the Hickstead Derby for ponies, because of all the challenges they face to become champion” – H&H’s Alex Robinson

