The Horse & Hound Podcast 122: Joe Stockdale | Hoof abscesses | News round-up





Our 122nd weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast features an interview with Joe Stockdale, a member of the bronze medal-winning team at the showjumping World Championships in Herning in August. He talks all about that incredibly exciting competition. We then hear from our news team who discuss how the economic situation is affecting the horse world, road safety and maternity leave for riders. Finally, farrier Sam Dracott will give us some insight into abscesses in horse’s feet and how best to deal with them. We hope you will enjoy listening.

“It’s difficult to describe the feeling because it was such an up and down competition, you didn’t know what was going to come next and it was very exciting” – Joe Stockdale

We then hear from our news team who discuss how the economic situation is affecting the horse world, road safety and maternity leave for riders.

“More than 70% cited the reason they wanted to regime their horses with the Blue Cross is due to the current economic climate” – H&H’s Lucy Elder on how the current economic climate is affecting horse owners.

Finally, farrier Sam Dracott will give us some insight into abscesses in horse’s feet and how best to deal with them.

“These are a real bane of a lot of people’s lives. They can happen to any horse, anywhere at any time and some horses are more prone to them than others” – Sam Dracott

This is the final episode of our “summer of sport” podcast series, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com. Next week we return to our usual interview, news review and advice podcast format.

