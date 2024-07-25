The Horse & Hound Podcast 151: dressage rider Lewis Carrier





On our 151st episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, in partnership with Scoot Boots, we speak Lewis Carrier, who was long listed for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. He talks about forging a career in horses, his long-term partner Diego V and what it takes to train a horse to grand prix in dressage. We hope you will enjoy listening.

“A lot of patience – as with any athlete training to the top level – it takes a lot of dedication as well. With the right training and right riding, I think any horse can get to grand prix ” – Lewis Carrier on what he thinks it takes to train a horse to grand prix level

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 151

