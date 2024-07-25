{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

The Horse & Hound Podcast 151: dressage rider Lewis Carrier

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • On our 151st episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, in partnership with Scoot Boots, we speak Lewis Carrier, who was long listed for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. He talks about forging a career in horses, his long-term partner Diego V and what it takes to train a horse to grand prix. We hope you will enjoy listening.

    Episode 151 of our popular audio service The Horse & Hound Podcast, in partnership with Scoot Boots, is now live.

    Each episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode.

    On our 151st episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, in partnership with Scoot Boots, we speak Lewis Carrier, who was long listed for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. He talks about forging a career in horses, his long-term partner Diego V and what it takes to train a horse to grand prix in dressage. We hope you will enjoy listening.

    “A lot of patience – as with any athlete training to the top level – it takes a lot of dedication as well. With the right training and right riding, I think any horse can get to grand prix ” – Lewis Carrier on what he thinks it takes to train a horse to grand prix level

    Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 151

    You may also enjoy… 

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Gemma Redrup
    Gemma Redrup

    H&H features, racing and point-to-point editor
    Gemma is an experienced journalist, having been part of the H&H team since 2014, who is passionate about all equestrian sports, including racing and point-to-pointing. She has enjoyed riding out for top trainers Nicky Henderson and Charlie Appleby and took part in a charity Flat race at in August 2018. Gemma’s reporting talents have taken her to numerous five-star events around Britain and Europe, as well as European championships.
    Gemma Redrup

    You may like...