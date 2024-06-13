



The 12 horse and rider combinations that make up the British Olympic dressage entries for Paris 2024 have been confirmed today (13 June).

British Equestrian and the British Dressage selectors have announced the nominated entries that will be submitted to the FEI; only those who appear on this list may be put forward for final Olympic selection. This would be a senior championship debut for Lewis Carrier, Becky Moody, Annabella Pidgley and Andrew Gould, and for 61-year-old Susan Pape; Carl Hester, Charlotte Dujardin, Lottie Fry and Gareth Hughes are all championship medallists.

British Olympic dressage entries:

The combinations are:

Lewis Carrier with 16-year-old Diego V

Owners: rider and his parents Andrew and Helen Carrier

Breeder: E Janssen

Breeding: by Spielberg, out of a mare by Welt Hit II

Charlotte Dujardin with 10-year-old Alive And Kicking

Owners: rider, Carl Hester and Ulrike Bachinger

Breeder: Michael Schulte

Breeding: by All At Once, out of a mare by Fürst Piccolo 2

Charlotte Dujardin with 10-year-old Imhotep

Owners: Carl Hester and Coral Ingham

Breeder: T Huizing

Breeding: by Everdale, out of a mare by Vivaldi

Lottie Fry with 15-year-old Everdale

Owners: rider and Van Olst Horses

Breeder: P Kluytmans

Breeder: by Lord Leatherdale, out of a mare by Negro

Lottie Fry with 13-year-old Glamourdale

Owners: rider and Van Olst Horses

Breeder: J Rodenburg

Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of a mare by Negro

Andrew Gould with 11-year-old Indigro

Owners: Max and Tatiana Skillman

Breeder: J Deenen

Breeding: By Negro, out of a mare by Jazz

Carl Hester with 15-year-old En Vogue

Owners: rider, Charlotte Dujardin, Lady Anne Evans and Sandra Biddlecombe

Breeder: A van de Goor

Breeding: By Jazz, out of a mare by Contango

Carl Hester with 14-year-old Fame

Owners: rider, Fiona Bigwood and Mette Dahl

Breeder: VOFG and M Gerritsen

Breeding: by Bordeaux 28, out of a mare by Rhodium

Gareth Hughes with 13-year-old Classic Goldstrike

Owners: rider, his wife Rebecca Hughes and daughter Ruby Hughes, and Julia Hornig

Breeder: J Schaap

Breeding: by Tango, out of a mare by Krack C

Becky Moody with 10-year-old Jagerbomb

Owners: rider and Jo Cooper

Breeder: rider

Breeding: by Dante Weltino, out of a mare by Jazz

Susan Pape with 10-year-old Harmony’s V-Plus

Owners: rider and Harmony Sporthorses

Breeder: Gestüt Lewitz

Breeding: by Vivaldi, out of a mare by Fürst Romancier

Annabella Pidgley with 12-year-old Gio

Owners: rider’s mother Sarah Pidgley and sister Jessica Pidgley

Breeders: H J de Jong and A Valk

Breeding: by Apache, out of a mare by Tango

The grooms’ names have not been yet confirmed but will be included in the final squad announcement.

Selection decisions are subject to rider and horse fitness and performance, and this list may be amended at any point up to 25 June 2024. The squad of four combinations to travel to Paris as part of Team GB, plus reserves, will be announced in late June.

