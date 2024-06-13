The 12 horse and rider combinations that make up the British Olympic dressage entries for Paris 2024 have been confirmed today (13 June).
British Equestrian and the British Dressage selectors have announced the nominated entries that will be submitted to the FEI; only those who appear on this list may be put forward for final Olympic selection. This would be a senior championship debut for Lewis Carrier, Becky Moody, Annabella Pidgley and Andrew Gould, and for 61-year-old Susan Pape; Carl Hester, Charlotte Dujardin, Lottie Fry and Gareth Hughes are all championship medallists.
British Olympic dressage entries:
The combinations are:
Lewis Carrier with 16-year-old Diego V
Owners: rider and his parents Andrew and Helen Carrier
Breeder: E Janssen
Breeding: by Spielberg, out of a mare by Welt Hit II
Charlotte Dujardin with 10-year-old Alive And Kicking
Owners: rider, Carl Hester and Ulrike Bachinger
Breeder: Michael Schulte
Breeding: by All At Once, out of a mare by Fürst Piccolo 2
Charlotte Dujardin with 10-year-old Imhotep
Owners: Carl Hester and Coral Ingham
Breeder: T Huizing
Breeding: by Everdale, out of a mare by Vivaldi
Lottie Fry with 15-year-old Everdale
Owners: rider and Van Olst Horses
Breeder: P Kluytmans
Breeder: by Lord Leatherdale, out of a mare by Negro
Lottie Fry with 13-year-old Glamourdale
Owners: rider and Van Olst Horses
Breeder: J Rodenburg
Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of a mare by Negro
Andrew Gould with 11-year-old Indigro
Owners: Max and Tatiana Skillman
Breeder: J Deenen
Breeding: By Negro, out of a mare by Jazz
Carl Hester with 15-year-old En Vogue
Owners: rider, Charlotte Dujardin, Lady Anne Evans and Sandra Biddlecombe
Breeder: A van de Goor
Breeding: By Jazz, out of a mare by Contango
Carl Hester with 14-year-old Fame
Owners: rider, Fiona Bigwood and Mette Dahl
Breeder: VOFG and M Gerritsen
Breeding: by Bordeaux 28, out of a mare by Rhodium
Gareth Hughes with 13-year-old Classic Goldstrike
Owners: rider, his wife Rebecca Hughes and daughter Ruby Hughes, and Julia Hornig
Breeder: J Schaap
Breeding: by Tango, out of a mare by Krack C
Becky Moody with 10-year-old Jagerbomb
Owners: rider and Jo Cooper
Breeder: rider
Breeding: by Dante Weltino, out of a mare by Jazz
Susan Pape with 10-year-old Harmony’s V-Plus
Owners: rider and Harmony Sporthorses
Breeder: Gestüt Lewitz
Breeding: by Vivaldi, out of a mare by Fürst Romancier
Annabella Pidgley with 12-year-old Gio
Owners: rider’s mother Sarah Pidgley and sister Jessica Pidgley
Breeders: H J de Jong and A Valk
Breeding: by Apache, out of a mare by Tango
The grooms’ names have not been yet confirmed but will be included in the final squad announcement.
Selection decisions are subject to rider and horse fitness and performance, and this list may be amended at any point up to 25 June 2024. The squad of four combinations to travel to Paris as part of Team GB, plus reserves, will be announced in late June.
You might also be interested in:
How to watch all the equestrian sports at the Paris Olympics live from around the world
Everything you need to know about dressage at the Olympics
Find out everything you need to know about the equestrian sport of dressage and how it will work at the
Subscribe to Horse & Hound this spring for great savings
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.