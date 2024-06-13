{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • The 12 horse and rider combinations that make up the British Olympic dressage entries for Paris 2024 have been confirmed today (13 June).

    British Equestrian and the British Dressage selectors have announced the nominated entries that will be submitted to the FEI; only those who appear on this list may be put forward for final Olympic selection. This would be a senior championship debut for Lewis Carrier, Becky Moody, Annabella Pidgley and Andrew Gould, and for 61-year-old Susan Pape; Carl Hester, Charlotte Dujardin, Lottie Fry and Gareth Hughes are all championship medallists.

    British Olympic dressage entries:

    The combinations are:

    Lewis Carrier with 16-year-old Diego V

    Owners: rider and his parents Andrew and Helen Carrier

    Breeder: E Janssen

    Breeding: by Spielberg, out of a mare by Welt Hit II

    Charlotte Dujardin with 10-year-old Alive And Kicking

    Owners: rider, Carl Hester and Ulrike Bachinger

    Breeder: Michael Schulte

    Breeding: by All At Once, out of a mare by Fürst Piccolo 2

    Charlotte Dujardin with 10-year-old Imhotep

    Owners: Carl Hester and Coral Ingham

    Breeder: T Huizing

    Breeding: by Everdale, out of a mare by Vivaldi

    Lottie Fry with 15-year-old Everdale

    Owners: rider and Van Olst Horses

    Breeder: P Kluytmans

    Breeder: by Lord Leatherdale, out of a mare by Negro

    Lottie Fry with 13-year-old Glamourdale

    Owners: rider and Van Olst Horses

    Breeder: J Rodenburg

    Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of a mare by Negro

    Andrew Gould with 11-year-old Indigro

    Owners: Max and Tatiana Skillman

    Breeder: J Deenen

    Breeding: By Negro, out of a mare by Jazz

    Carl Hester with 15-year-old En Vogue

    Owners: rider, Charlotte Dujardin, Lady Anne Evans and Sandra Biddlecombe

    Breeder: A van de Goor

    Breeding: By Jazz, out of a mare by Contango

    Carl Hester with 14-year-old Fame

    Owners: rider, Fiona Bigwood and Mette Dahl

    Breeder: VOFG and M Gerritsen

    Breeding: by Bordeaux 28, out of a mare by Rhodium

    Gareth Hughes with 13-year-old Classic Goldstrike

    Owners: rider, his wife Rebecca Hughes and daughter Ruby Hughes, and Julia Hornig

    Breeder: J Schaap

    Breeding: by Tango, out of a mare by Krack C

    Becky Moody with 10-year-old Jagerbomb

    Owners: rider and Jo Cooper

    Breeder: rider

    Breeding: by Dante Weltino, out of a mare by Jazz

    Susan Pape with 10-year-old Harmony’s V-Plus

    Owners: rider and Harmony Sporthorses

    Breeder: Gestüt Lewitz

    Breeding: by Vivaldi, out of a mare by Fürst Romancier

    Annabella Pidgley with 12-year-old Gio

    Owners: rider’s mother Sarah Pidgley and sister Jessica Pidgley

    Breeders: H J de Jong and A Valk

    Breeding: by Apache, out of a mare by Tango

    The grooms’ names have not been yet confirmed but will be included in the final squad announcement.

    Selection decisions are subject to rider and horse fitness and performance, and this list may be amended at any point up to 25 June 2024. The squad of four combinations to travel to Paris as part of Team GB, plus reserves, will be announced in late June.

