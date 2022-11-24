The Horse & Hound Podcast 130: Paul Nicholls | Horses that rear or buck | News round-up





Our 130th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast features an exclusive interview is with 13-time champion jumps trainer Paul Nicholls. He talks about his flying start to the season, his top horses, life at Ditcheat, plans and aims for the rest of this season. Plus he takes a look back at some of the all-time greats that he has trained such as Kauto Star and the horses behind the turning point in his career. Our news team then discuss crucial decisions for the Paris Olympics, rules on blood and riding dangerously and antibiotic use in horses. Finally, veterinary equine behaviourist Dr Gemma Pearson talks about training horses who buck or rear and the reasons they might display such behaviour. We hope you will enjoy listening.

“I’d love to win another Gold Cup. I’ve won four – I think there’s a couple of people who have trained five winners and I’d like to match that” – Paul Nicholls on his ultimate goals for the rest of this season

“Ingmar De Vos gave us the stark reminder that we are only as good as our last Games as we head rapidly towards Paris” – H&H’s Lucy Elder on what the president of the FEI had to say at the recent FEI General Assembly

Dr Gemma Pearson talks about training horses who buck or rear and the reasons they might display such behaviour.

“The first take on message is pain, and if it’s not pain, it’s probably pain – almost all the horses I see bucking or rearing have pain as a component” – Dr Gemma Pearson

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 130

