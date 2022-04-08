Your full 2022 Grand National form guide: who will you pick as the winner?





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

On Saturday 9 April, the 2022 Randox Grand National will take place at Aintree Racecourse, with the race getting underway at 5.15pm. So, to help you keep track of the Grand National runners and riders, plus some insight into their form in case you fancy a flutter, here is our full form guide.

The top 40 horses in the handicap can run in Saturday’s £1m Randox Grand National. Up to four reserves could get a run if any of the top 40 drop out before 1pm on Friday.

It is important that you gamble responsibly and you can read more advice on how to bet here. Enjoy!

Grand National runners and expert form guide

1. MINELLA TIMES



9yo, 11st 10lb

Form: 0/1221-FP

Owner: JP McManus

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Last year’s winner under Rachael Blackmore, the first woman to win the National and now back bidding for a follow-up. There’s a huge weight difference this time – 10st 3lb in 2021, now with another 20lb – and has disappointed in two runs this season. Repeat win unlikely.

2. DELTA WORK



9yo, 11st 9lb

Form: 3-4661

Owner: Gigginstown House Stud

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Jack Kennedy

The least popular winner at the Cheltenham Festival, as he denied Tiger Roll a winning note on which to end his career in the cross-country chase. Delta Work had contested 14 successive Grade Ones prior to that victory, winning a couple, while this is Grade Three. A big weight, but a big chance.

3. EASYSLAND



8yo, 11st 8lb

Form: 42-PPP

Owner: JP McManus

Trainer: Jonjo O’Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O’Neill Jr

Became an invincible performer, aged five, when trained by David Cottin. Won Cheltenham Festival’s cross-country race at six and seven, but form dipped and finished second the following year. Moved yards this season and has pulled up three times. The Aintree fences could stir a revival – they need to.

4. ANY SECOND NOW



10yo, 11st 8lb

Form: 3-4661

Owner: JP McManus

Trainer: Ted Walsh

Jockey: Mark Walsh

Third last year, beaten 8¼ lengths by winner Minella Times after being hampered at the 12th fence, before working his way back into contention. The experience did him no harm and he won a Grade Three chase at Fairyhouse in February. Has 12lb more to carry this year, but one for shortlists.

5. RUN WILD FRED



8yo, 11st 7lb

Form: 2-2122

Owner: Gigginstown House Stud

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Davy Russell

Showed aptitude for stamina tests when runner-up in last year’s Irish National and recently in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham. Relatively young and progressive, in grand form and yet to fall over fences, but it takes a very good horse to carry 11st 7lb to victory in this famous test.

6. LOSTINTRANSLATION



10yo, 11st 6lb

Form: P-15P8

Owner: Taylor & O’Dwyer

Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Appeared to be on the road to the top when winning two Grade One chases in 2019. Something became lost in translation, for his form then fell off a cliff until reviving for an Ascot victory last November before a further three defeats. Classy, but questions remain.

7. BRAHMA BULL



11yo, 11st 6lb

Form: 2333PU

Owner: Susannah Ricci

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Brian Hayes

Steady performer, not top class, but pays his way. Finished well behind winner Freewheelin Dylan in last year’s Irish National, his only attempt at a marathon test, but he then won a handicap chase at Punchestown. Has never fallen, although unseated at Cheltenham on latest start. A National win unlikely.

8. BURROWS SAINT



9yo, 11st 5lb

Form: 2624-323

Owner: Susannah Ricci

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Paul Townend

Finished fourth last year, jumping well and only tiring on the long run-in. A year older and wiser, yet still only a nine-year-old, he returns with a fine chance. Won the Irish Grand National as a six-year-old and has not fallen in 24 races. His master trainer has clearly had this race in mind since last year.

9. MOUNT IDA



8yo, 11st 5lb

Form: 13-117

Owner: KTDA Racing

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Denis O’Regan

This mare was putting together a run of good performances until things fell apart in the mares’ chase at the Cheltenham Festival, where she made mistakes jumping. Such errors did not stop her winning at last year’s Festival, but a repeat in this contest would be costly and her stamina is unproven.

10. LONGHOUSE POET



8yo, 11st 4lb

Form: 31-717

Owners: Sean and Bernardine Mulryan

Trainer: Martin Brassil

Jockey: Darragh O’Keeffe

Won January’s Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park and entered the notebooks as a potential Aintree horse to follow Numbersixvalverde, who won the National for this stable in 2006. Beaten in a hurdle recently and has only run in seven chases. Has a chance, but better for next year.

11. FIDDLERONTHEROOF



8yo, 11st 4lb

Form: 23-122

Owner: Taylor, Burley & O’Dwyer

Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Consistent and yet to finish out of the first three in 10 chases, winning two. This season finished second in Newbury’s Ladbrokes Trophy Chase and at Ascot in race won by Fortescue. This will test his stamina, but supporters could be dancing on the rooftops.

12. TWO FOR GOLD



9yo, 11st 3lb

Form: 3U-112

Owner: May We Never Be Found Out P’ship 2

Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Consistent operator from the stable which, 31 years ago, sent out Mr Frisk to win under Marcus Armytage. Has run in 13 chases, winning six, placing in five, and recent form has been excellent, including second in a Grade One chase on latest start. Well handicapped, but stamina a concern.

13. SANTINI



10yo, 11st 2lb

Form: 3P-428

Owners: Richard and Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes

Trainer: Polly Gundry

Jockey: Nick Scholfield

Paraded with Duke of Beaufort hounds at their point-to-point then ran a fine race until weakening in final half-mile of Cheltenham Gold Cup. Was second in that race in 2020 when trained by Nicky Henderson; not as good now, but has never fallen and could be suited by this challenge.

14. SAMCRO



10yo, 11st 1lb

Form: 602803

Owner: Gigginstown House Stud

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Sold for £335,000 as a four-year-old after winning an Irish point-to-point, but justified that when soaring as a novice hurdler, culminating in a Festival win. Switched to fences and while he scored at Cheltenham, the star had dimmed. Anyone’s guess if he’ll take to this challenge, but could run in Friday’s Topham Chase.

15. ESCARIA TEN



8yo, 11st 1lb

Form: 23P-82

Owner: McNeill Family

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Adrian Heskin

Building a stayer’s profile when third in last year’s National Hunt Chase over 3¾ miles at Cheltenham, but pulled up the following month in Irish National. More recently second, beaten a nostril, by Any Second Now at Fairyhouse when wearing blinkers for first time. Not yet a 10 out of 10, but worth noting.

16. GOOD BOY BOBBY



9yo, 10st 13lb

Form: -31217

Owners: Simon Munir and Isaac Souede

Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Has been a good boy for his trainer, running in 25 races, winning 10, placed in nine. Yet to be asked to tackle a marathon test, but won over three miles at Wetherby on Boxing Day. This is much tougher, but has never fallen and trainer has saddled two National winners.

17. LORD DU MESNIL



9yo, 10st 13lb

Form: -UP26P

Owners: Paul Porter, Mike and Mandy Smith

Trainer: Richard Hobson

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Handles deep mud but such conditions rarely seen at Aintree in April. Won a Grand National trial at Haydock in February last year, but pulled up in the National and trainer said ground was against his horse. Second to Good Boy Bobby at Wetherby in December, but disappointed latest start.

18. COKO BEACH



7yo, 10st 13lb

Form: 46P644

Owner: Gigginstown House Stud

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Beat Run Wild Fred at Gowran Park in January 2021, ran OK when seventh beaten by winner Freewheelin Dylan in the Irish National. Not in best form since, but fair run when fourth in a National trial at Punchestown in February. Hard to see him kicking sand in the faces of the best of these.

19. DE RASHER COUNTER



10yo, 10st 12lb

Form: 4P/2-4

Owner: Makin’ Bacon P’ship

Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Hit career peak when winning 2019 Ladbrokes Trophy Chase at Newbury, but pulled up in 2020 Midlands Grand National and sidelined in 2021. Comeback run at Newbury in February was not bad – last of four to finish, but fair effort after long break. If he wins, it won’t be a streaky victory.

20. KILDISART



10yo, 10st 11lb

Form: 2/37-4

Owners: Simon Munir and Isaac Souede

Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: James Bowen

Spent nearly 18 months on sidelines after running at Newbury in November 2020, but returned there last month and gave a performance of promise when fourth over 2½ miles. Has yet to try a long-distance chase, but safe jumper with an Aintree win on his CV. One to note.

21. DISCORAMA

9yo, 10st 11lb

Form: 3/257-52

Owners: Thomas Friel and Andrew Gemmell

Trainer: Paul Nolan

Jockey: Bryan Cooper

Finished seventh last year after creeping into contention from midfield before weakening in final half-mile. Had shown stamina in long-distance chases and the fact he’d been absent for five months prior to that race may have counted against him. Should be in the groove; good second last time out.

22. TOP VILLE BEN



10yo, 10st 11lb

Form: P5F312

Owner: Harbour Rose P’ship

Trainer: Philip Kirby

Jockey: Tommy Dowson

Bounced back from a fall when tackling Aintree’s National fences in December’s Becher Chase – won by Snow Leopardess – to finish third in a chase before switching to hurdles for a win and second. Likeable type, but has fallen four times in his career and that is a worry ahead of this challenge.

23. ENJOY D’ALLEN



8yo, 10st 11lb

Form: 23-735

Owner: JP McManus

Trainer: Ciaran Murphy

Jockey: Conor Orr

A key contender from Ireland, he was sold recently to legendary owner JP McManus, whose advisors would have been scrupulous in their homework. Third in last year’s Irish National behind Freewheelin Dylan and Run Wild Fred, but weighted to close the gap, has never fallen and trained specifically for this race.

24. ANIBALE FLY



12yo, 10st 11lb

Form: P-39098

Owner: JP McManus

Trainer: Tony Martin

Jockey: Luke Dempsey

Has finished fourth and fifth in this race (Tiger Roll won both times), but pulled up last year when never in contention. Ran much better to finish third at Punchestown a month later, but has shown little in four starts since November. Not getting younger, but sound jumper and could get round again.

25. DINGO DOLLAR



10yo, 10st 11lb

Form: 12-435

Owners: M Warren, J Holmes, R Kidner and J Wright

Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Scottish challenger who ran a mighty race when close second in last year’s Scottish National. Three fair runs this season; latest defeat on ground softer than ideal and if it stays dry, his chance in this test improves. His jockey, a former huntsman and MFH, won 2013 National on Auroras Encore.

26. FREEWHEELIN DYLAN



10yo, 10st 10lb

Form: 1-46UP

Owner: Miss S Mangan

Trainer: Dermot McLoughlin

Jockey: Ricky Doyle

Sent off the 150/1 outsider when winning last year’s Irish National, but loved the ground and a front-running role on that occasion. Will find it very hard to lead all the way in this longer test and overall form is not good enough, but if he gets into a rhythm could well gain a place.

27. CLASS CONTI



10yo, 10st 10lb

Form: 40-P90

Owners: Simon Munir and Isaac Souede

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Looked smart as a youngster in his native France before joining Willie Mullins, who performed his magic and saddled the horse to win at first time of asking in April 2019. But there’s been no further success in 12 races and it is likely this Conti lacks the class for a National win.

28. NOBLE YEATS



7yo, 10st 10lb

Form: 469p29

Owner: Robert Waley-Cohen

Trainer: Emmet Mullins

Jockey: Sam Waley-Cohen

There will be plenty of British support for this Irish contender following his sale in February to Robert Waley-Cohen, whose son Sam takes the ride. Sam was second in the 2011 National on his father’s Oscar Time and he has a great record over these fences. His mount this time is young, but it’s a Noble challenge.

29. MIGHTY THUNDER



9yo, 10st 10lb

Form: 21-4PP

Owner: Alison Sparkle Ltd

Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Put together some mighty performances last season when proving himself a talented staying chaser. Won the Edinburgh National, was second in the Midlands National then won the Scottish version. Said to have a respiratory problem when pulled up latest start, but if that’s fixed could have a mighty say.

30. CLOTH CAP



10yo, 10st 10lb

Form: P-46R3

Owners: Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings

Trainer: Jonjo O’Neill

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Started favourite for last year’s race and ran well for a long way until stumbling four fences from home and was pulled up. Owner Trevor Hemmings died subsequently, and Cloth Cap’s performances have lacked the zip of old. Fair third on latest start, but needs a lot more to win the National.

31. SNOW LEOPARDESS



10yo, 10st 9lb

Form: 46-111

Owner: Andrew Fox-Pitt

Trainer: Charlie Longsdon

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

It has been 71 years since a mare won the National (see Court Maid), but this one has a chance. Bred by Oliver and Marietta Fox-Pitt, carrying the colours of son Andrew, she won Aintree’s Becher Chase in December. Has won again since, carries an attractive weight – and she’s had a foal!

32. AGUSTA GOLD



9yo, 10st 9lb

Form: 08-PP2

Owner: Dr S Fitzgerald

Trainer: Willie Mullins

This mare built a sequence of wins and places over several seasons, but then appeared to have lost her way until running a much better race at Down Royal last month when a close second. She looks to be up against it in the National and is more likely to contest Friday’s Topham Chase.

33. PHOENIX WAY



9yo, 10st 9lb

Form: 4-721F

Owner: JP McManus

Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Kevin Brogan

Won an Irish point-to-point in 2018 and was sold for £270,000 soon after, but has run just 11 times since and only tackled fences seven times. Won a handicap chase at Ascot in January, but fell on his next start and yet to try any race beyond three miles. Hard to envisage this Phoenix rising to the challenge.

34. DEISE ABA



9yo, 10st 8lb

Form: P-22P2

Owners: Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings

Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Tom O’Brien

Has found two ways of running – good and not so good. He either wins, loses narrowly or pulls up. Showed his aptitude for a test of stamina when beaten millimetres in December’s London National, then pulled up in Welsh National before another good run. Interesting if on a going day.

35. BLAKLION



13yo, 10st 8lb

Form: 0746-511P

Owners: Darren and Annaley Yates

Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

It’s 99 years since a 13-year-old won this race – Sergeant Murphy under

Capt Tuppy Bennett – and while this veteran has rediscovered winning ways this season, he is up against it. Fourth in this race in 2017 and sixth last year (beaten 37 lengths). Can hopefully put in another clear round.

36. POKER PARTY



10yo, 10st 8lb

Form: 43/00P

Owner: Robcour

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Robbie Power

Returned to action in December after a long break and was beaten in a handicap chase at Leopardstown. A similar story when given a spin over hurdles a month later, then pulled up in cross-country chase at Cheltenham. Useful when younger and poker players might risk a bet on him.

37. DEATH DUTY



11yo, 10st 7lb

Form: 6-5716

Owner: Gigginstown House Stud

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Jordan Gainford

High class in his youth and could pay a few bills in this race, but has shown an aptitude for heavy ground and such conditions are rare at Aintree. Won over 3½ miles on heavy at Punchestown in February and ran well in a chase at Cheltenham for sixth. Might skip this and run in Irish National.

38. DOMAINE DE L’ISLE

9yo, 10st 7lb

Form: 1-P420

Owners: L Power and Ian Hutchins

Trainer: Sean Curran

Jockey: Harry Bannister

Ran well when fourth in the Becher Chase over these fences in December, but well beaten by winner Snow Leopardess and runner-up Hill Sixteen. Subsequently only 10th of 16 in Eider Chase over four miles-plus. While he has not fallen in 26 jump races, he looks outclassed.

39. ECLAIR SURF



8yo, 10st 7lb

Form: 8-F312

Owners: Dominic Burke and Tim Syder

Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Not certain to get a run, but he looks a National horse. In good form this season, finishing third in the Welsh National, winning Warwick’s Classic Chase then taking second in the Eider Chase behind Win My Wings, who won Saturday’s Scottish National. Has only run 12 times– might be one for 2023.

40. FORTESCUE



8yo, 10st 6lb

Form: 1-37231

Owner: Tim Nixon

Trainer: Henry Daly

Jockey: Hugh Nugent

Interesting if making the cut (just outside the top 40) for he is progressive and has never fallen. Yet to prove he will relish an extreme stamina test and immediate family give no obvious clues, but won nicely when beating Fiddlerontheroof over three miles at Ascot. Owner bred the horse and jockey is his grandson.

Reserves

41. COMMODORE



10yo, 10st 5lb

Form: 2U9P-1

Owners: Mrs C Watson

and Mrs S Graham

Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Not sure of a run and has had breathing problems to overcome, but useful when on song. Good second to Snow Leopardess at Haydock in November 2020 and won his only start this season at Cheltenham in December. Trainer won the 2009 National with 100/1 shot Mon Mome.

42. SCHOOL BOY HOURS



9yo, 10st 5lb

Form: 43-61P

Owner: JP McManus

Trainer: Noel Meade

Pulled up on latest outing at Cheltenham, but was in touch with leaders when stumbling four fences from finish. Was sent off favourite for that race having won a 28-runner handicap chase at Leopardstown in December. This School Boy likely to be absent from the race unless other runners drop out.

43. ROMAIN DE SENAM



10yo, 10st 5lb

Form: 43-61P

Owner: Judith Wilson

Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Philip Armson

Is unlikely to secure a run unless a number of horses drop out, and he made no impression before pulling up in last month’s Midlands National on his first start for current trainer – had been sold for £45,000 a year earlier. Seems likely he lacks stamina for this, although he has not fallen in 41 races.

44. ROI MAGE



10yo, 10st 3lb

Form: 134751

Owner: Douglas Pryde

Trainer: Pat Griffin

Jockey: James Reveley

Another needing luck to join the line-up, but if getting in could run well. Useful performer in France and then bought late last year with the National in mind. Won well when stepped up in trip last time (Agusta Gold second), has a light weight to carry and jumps well. Owner had share in 2013 winner Auroras Encore.

Keep up to date with all of Horse & Hound’s Grand National coverage this week via horseandhound.co.uk, where you will be able to read all of the latest news and features on the three-day meeting at Aintree.

You might also be interested in:

Grand National tips: who do the experts think will win Saturday’s famous race? How to watch the Grand National on TV: your armchair viewing guide Meet the Fox-Pitt’s grey mare with a ‘lethal’ buck, who is aiming for Grand National glory after having a foal – Snow Leopardess

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.