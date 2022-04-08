{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Your full 2022 Grand National form guide: who will you pick as the winner?

Carl Evans Carl Evans

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • On Saturday 9 April, the 2022 Randox Grand National will take place at Aintree Racecourse, with the race getting underway at 5.15pm. So, to help you keep track of the Grand National runners and riders, plus some insight into their form in case you fancy a flutter, here is our full form guide.

    The top 40 horses in the handicap can run in Saturday’s £1m Randox Grand National. Up to four reserves could get a run if any of the top 40 drop out before 1pm on Friday.

    It is important that you gamble responsibly and you can read more advice on how to bet here. Enjoy!

    Grand National runners and expert form guide

    1. MINELLA TIMES


    9yo, 11st 10lb
    Form: 0/1221-FP
    Owner: JP McManus
    Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
    Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
    Last year’s winner under Rachael Blackmore, the first woman to win the National and now back bidding for a follow-up. There’s a huge weight difference this time – 10st 3lb in 2021, now with another 20lb – and has disappointed in two runs this season. Repeat win unlikely.

    2. DELTA WORK


    9yo, 11st 9lb
    Form: 3-4661
    Owner: Gigginstown House Stud
    Trainer: Gordon Elliott
    Jockey: Jack Kennedy
    The least popular winner at the Cheltenham Festival, as he denied Tiger Roll a winning note on which to end his career in the cross-country chase. Delta Work had contested 14 successive Grade Ones prior to that victory, winning a couple, while this is Grade Three. A big weight, but a big chance.

    3. EASYSLAND


    8yo, 11st 8lb
    Form: 42-PPP
    Owner: JP McManus
    Trainer: Jonjo O’Neill
    Jockey: Jonjo O’Neill Jr
    Became an invincible performer, aged five, when trained by David Cottin. Won Cheltenham Festival’s cross-country race at six and seven, but form dipped and finished second the following year. Moved yards this season and has pulled up three times. The Aintree fences could stir a revival – they need to.

    4. ANY SECOND NOW


    10yo, 11st 8lb
    Form: 3-4661
    Owner: JP McManus
    Trainer: Ted Walsh
    Jockey: Mark Walsh
    Third last year, beaten 8¼ lengths by winner Minella Times after being hampered at the 12th fence, before working his way back into contention. The experience did him no harm and he won a Grade Three chase at Fairyhouse in February. Has 12lb more to carry this year, but one for shortlists.

    5. RUN WILD FRED


    8yo, 11st 7lb
    Form: 2-2122
    Owner: Gigginstown House Stud
    Trainer: Gordon Elliott
    Jockey: Davy Russell
    Showed aptitude for stamina tests when runner-up in last year’s Irish National and recently in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham. Relatively young and progressive, in grand form and yet to fall over fences, but it takes a very good horse to carry 11st 7lb to victory in this famous test.

    6. LOSTINTRANSLATION


    10yo, 11st 6lb
    Form: P-15P8
    Owner: Taylor & O’Dwyer
    Trainer: Colin Tizzard
    Jockey: Harry Cobden
    Appeared to be on the road to the top when winning two Grade One chases in 2019. Something became lost in translation, for his form then fell off a cliff until reviving for an Ascot victory last November before a further three defeats. Classy, but questions remain.

    7. BRAHMA BULL


    11yo, 11st 6lb
    Form: 2333PU
    Owner: Susannah Ricci
    Trainer: Willie Mullins
    Jockey: Brian Hayes
    Steady performer, not top class, but pays his way. Finished well behind winner Freewheelin Dylan in last year’s Irish National, his only attempt at a marathon test, but he then won a handicap chase at Punchestown. Has never fallen, although unseated at Cheltenham on latest start. A National win unlikely.

    8. BURROWS SAINT


    9yo, 11st 5lb
    Form: 2624-323
    Owner: Susannah Ricci
    Trainer: Willie Mullins
    Jockey: Paul Townend
    Finished fourth last year, jumping well and only tiring on the long run-in. A year older and wiser, yet still only a nine-year-old, he returns with a fine chance. Won the Irish Grand National as a six-year-old and has not fallen in 24 races. His master trainer has clearly had this race in mind since last year.

    9. MOUNT IDA


    8yo, 11st 5lb
    Form: 13-117
    Owner: KTDA Racing
    Trainer: Gordon Elliott
    Jockey: Denis O’Regan
    This mare was putting together a run of good performances until things fell apart in the mares’ chase at the Cheltenham Festival, where she made mistakes jumping. Such errors did not stop her winning at last year’s Festival, but a repeat in this contest would be costly and her stamina is unproven.

    10. LONGHOUSE POET


    8yo, 11st 4lb
    Form: 31-717
    Owners: Sean and Bernardine Mulryan
    Trainer: Martin Brassil
    Jockey: Darragh O’Keeffe
    Won January’s Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park and entered the notebooks as a potential Aintree horse to follow Numbersixvalverde, who won the National for this stable in 2006. Beaten in a hurdle recently and has only run in seven chases. Has a chance, but better for next year.

    11. FIDDLERONTHEROOF


    8yo, 11st 4lb
    Form: 23-122
    Owner: Taylor, Burley & O’Dwyer
    Trainer: Colin Tizzard
    Jockey: Brendan Powell
    Consistent and yet to finish out of the first three in 10 chases, winning two. This season finished second in Newbury’s Ladbrokes Trophy Chase and at Ascot in race won by Fortescue. This will test his stamina, but supporters could be dancing on the rooftops.

    12. TWO FOR GOLD


    9yo, 11st 3lb
    Form: 3U-112
    Owner: May We Never Be Found Out P’ship 2
    Trainer: Kim Bailey
    Jockey: David Bass
    Consistent operator from the stable which, 31 years ago, sent out Mr Frisk to win under Marcus Armytage. Has run in 13 chases, winning six, placing in five, and recent form has been excellent, including second in a Grade One chase on latest start. Well handicapped, but stamina a concern.

    13. SANTINI


    10yo, 11st 2lb
    Form: 3P-428
    Owners: Richard and Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes
    Trainer: Polly Gundry
    Jockey: Nick Scholfield
    Paraded with Duke of Beaufort hounds at their point-to-point then ran a fine race until weakening in final half-mile of Cheltenham Gold Cup. Was second in that race in 2020 when trained by Nicky Henderson; not as good now, but has never fallen and could be suited by this challenge.

    14. SAMCRO


    10yo, 11st 1lb
    Form: 602803
    Owner: Gigginstown House Stud
    Trainer: Gordon Elliott
    Jockey: Sean Bowen
    Sold for £335,000 as a four-year-old after winning an Irish point-to-point, but justified that when soaring as a novice hurdler, culminating in a Festival win. Switched to fences and while he scored at Cheltenham, the star had dimmed. Anyone’s guess if he’ll take to this challenge, but could run in Friday’s Topham Chase.

    15. ESCARIA TEN


    8yo, 11st 1lb
    Form: 23P-82
    Owner: McNeill Family
    Trainer: Gordon Elliott
    Jockey: Adrian Heskin
    Building a stayer’s profile when third in last year’s National Hunt Chase over 3¾ miles at Cheltenham, but pulled up the following month in Irish National. More recently second, beaten a nostril, by Any Second Now at Fairyhouse when wearing blinkers for first time. Not yet a 10 out of 10, but worth noting.

    16. GOOD BOY BOBBY


    9yo, 10st 13lb
    Form: -31217
    Owners: Simon Munir and Isaac Souede
    Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies
    Jockey: Daryl Jacob
    Has been a good boy for his trainer, running in 25 races, winning 10, placed in nine. Yet to be asked to tackle a marathon test, but won over three miles at Wetherby on Boxing Day. This is much tougher, but has never fallen and trainer has saddled two National winners.

    17. LORD DU MESNIL


    9yo, 10st 13lb
    Form: -UP26P
    Owners: Paul Porter, Mike and Mandy Smith
    Trainer: Richard Hobson
    Jockey: Kielan Woods
    Handles deep mud but such conditions rarely seen at Aintree in April. Won a Grand National trial at Haydock in February last year, but pulled up in the National and trainer said ground was against his horse. Second to Good Boy Bobby at Wetherby in December, but disappointed latest start.

    18. COKO BEACH


    7yo, 10st 13lb
    Form: 46P644
    Owner: Gigginstown House Stud
    Trainer: Gordon Elliott
    Jockey: Sean Flanagan
    Beat Run Wild Fred at Gowran Park in January 2021, ran OK when seventh beaten by winner Freewheelin Dylan in the Irish National. Not in best form since, but fair run when fourth in a National trial at Punchestown in February. Hard to see him kicking sand in the faces of the best of these.

    19. DE RASHER COUNTER


    10yo, 10st 12lb
    Form: 4P/2-4
    Owner: Makin’ Bacon P’ship
    Trainer: Emma Lavelle
    Jockey: Adam Wedge
    Hit career peak when winning 2019 Ladbrokes Trophy Chase at Newbury, but pulled up in 2020 Midlands Grand National and sidelined in 2021. Comeback run at Newbury in February was not bad – last of four to finish, but fair effort after long break. If he wins, it won’t be a streaky victory.

    20. KILDISART


    10yo, 10st 11lb
    Form: 2/37-4
    Owners: Simon Munir and Isaac Souede
    Trainer: Ben Pauling
    Jockey: James Bowen
    Spent nearly 18 months on sidelines after running at Newbury in November 2020, but returned there last month and gave a performance of promise when fourth over 2½ miles. Has yet to try a long-distance chase, but safe jumper with an Aintree win on his CV. One to note.

    21. DISCORAMA

    9yo, 10st 11lb
    Form: 3/257-52
    Owners: Thomas Friel and Andrew Gemmell
    Trainer: Paul Nolan
    Jockey: Bryan Cooper
    Finished seventh last year after creeping into contention from midfield before weakening in final half-mile. Had shown stamina in long-distance chases and the fact he’d been absent for five months prior to that race may have counted against him. Should be in the groove; good second last time out.

    22. TOP VILLE BEN


    10yo, 10st 11lb
    Form: P5F312
    Owner: Harbour Rose P’ship
    Trainer: Philip Kirby
    Jockey: Tommy Dowson
    Bounced back from a fall when tackling Aintree’s National fences in December’s Becher Chase – won by Snow Leopardess – to finish third in a chase before switching to hurdles for a win and second. Likeable type, but has fallen four times in his career and that is a worry ahead of this challenge.

    23. ENJOY D’ALLEN


    8yo, 10st 11lb
    Form: 23-735
    Owner: JP McManus
    Trainer: Ciaran Murphy
    Jockey: Conor Orr
    A key contender from Ireland, he was sold recently to legendary owner JP McManus, whose advisors would have been scrupulous in their homework. Third in last year’s Irish National behind Freewheelin Dylan and Run Wild Fred, but weighted to close the gap, has never fallen and trained specifically for this race.

    24. ANIBALE FLY


    12yo, 10st 11lb
    Form: P-39098
    Owner: JP McManus
    Trainer: Tony Martin
    Jockey: Luke Dempsey
    Has finished fourth and fifth in this race (Tiger Roll won both times), but pulled up last year when never in contention. Ran much better to finish third at Punchestown a month later, but has shown little in four starts since November. Not getting younger, but sound jumper and could get round again.

    25. DINGO DOLLAR


    10yo, 10st 11lb
    Form: 12-435
    Owners: M Warren, J Holmes, R Kidner and J Wright
    Trainer: Sandy Thomson
    Jockey: Ryan Mania
    Scottish challenger who ran a mighty race when close second in last year’s Scottish National. Three fair runs this season; latest defeat on ground softer than ideal and if it stays dry, his chance in this test improves. His jockey, a former huntsman and MFH, won 2013 National on Auroras Encore.

    26. FREEWHEELIN DYLAN


    10yo, 10st 10lb
    Form: 1-46UP
    Owner: Miss S Mangan
    Trainer: Dermot McLoughlin
    Jockey: Ricky Doyle
    Sent off the 150/1 outsider when winning last year’s Irish National, but loved the ground and a front-running role on that occasion. Will find it very hard to lead all the way in this longer test and overall form is not good enough, but if he gets into a rhythm could well gain a place.

    27. CLASS CONTI


    10yo, 10st 10lb
    Form: 40-P90
    Owners: Simon Munir and Isaac Souede
    Trainer: Willie Mullins
    Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies
    Looked smart as a youngster in his native France before joining Willie Mullins, who performed his magic and saddled the horse to win at first time of asking in April 2019. But there’s been no further success in 12 races and it is likely this Conti lacks the class for a National win.

    28. NOBLE YEATS


    7yo, 10st 10lb
    Form: 469p29
    Owner: Robert Waley-Cohen
    Trainer: Emmet Mullins
    Jockey: Sam Waley-Cohen
    There will be plenty of British support for this Irish contender following his sale in February to Robert Waley-Cohen, whose son Sam takes the ride. Sam was second in the 2011 National on his father’s Oscar Time and he has a great record over these fences. His mount this time is young, but it’s a Noble challenge.

    29. MIGHTY THUNDER


    9yo, 10st 10lb
    Form: 21-4PP
    Owner: Alison Sparkle Ltd
    Trainer: Lucinda Russell
    Jockey: Derek Fox
    Put together some mighty performances last season when proving himself a talented staying chaser. Won the Edinburgh National, was second in the Midlands National then won the Scottish version. Said to have a respiratory problem when pulled up latest start, but if that’s fixed could have a mighty say.

    30. CLOTH CAP


    10yo, 10st 10lb
    Form: P-46R3
    Owners: Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings
    Trainer: Jonjo O’Neill
    Jockey: Tom Scudamore
    Started favourite for last year’s race and ran well for a long way until stumbling four fences from home and was pulled up. Owner Trevor Hemmings died subsequently, and Cloth Cap’s performances have lacked the zip of old. Fair third on latest start, but needs a lot more to win the National.

    31. SNOW LEOPARDESS


    10yo, 10st 9lb
    Form: 46-111
    Owner: Andrew Fox-Pitt
    Trainer: Charlie Longsdon
    Jockey: Aidan Coleman
    It has been 71 years since a mare won the National (see Court Maid), but this one has a chance. Bred by Oliver and Marietta Fox-Pitt, carrying the colours of son Andrew, she won Aintree’s Becher Chase in December. Has won again since, carries an attractive weight – and she’s had a foal!

    32. AGUSTA GOLD


    9yo, 10st 9lb
    Form: 08-PP2
    Owner: Dr S Fitzgerald
    Trainer: Willie Mullins
    This mare built a sequence of wins and places over several seasons, but then appeared to have lost her way until running a much better race at Down Royal last month when a close second. She looks to be up against it in the National and is more likely to contest Friday’s Topham Chase.

    33. PHOENIX WAY


    9yo, 10st 9lb
    Form: 4-721F
    Owner: JP McManus
    Trainer: Harry Fry
    Jockey: Kevin Brogan
    Won an Irish point-to-point in 2018 and was sold for £270,000 soon after, but has run just 11 times since and only tackled fences seven times. Won a handicap chase at Ascot in January, but fell on his next start and yet to try any race beyond three miles. Hard to envisage this Phoenix rising to the challenge.

    34. DEISE ABA


    9yo, 10st 8lb
    Form: P-22P2
    Owners: Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings
    Trainer: Philip Hobbs
    Jockey: Tom O’Brien
    Has found two ways of running – good and not so good. He either wins, loses narrowly or pulls up. Showed his aptitude for a test of stamina when beaten millimetres in December’s London National, then pulled up in Welsh National before another good run. Interesting if on a going day.

    35. BLAKLION


    13yo, 10st 8lb
    Form: 0746-511P
    Owners: Darren and Annaley Yates
    Trainer: Dan Skelton
    Jockey: Harry Skelton
    It’s 99 years since a 13-year-old won this race – Sergeant Murphy under
    Capt Tuppy Bennett – and while this veteran has rediscovered winning ways this season, he is up against it. Fourth in this race in 2017 and sixth last year (beaten 37 lengths). Can hopefully put in another clear round.

    36. POKER PARTY


    10yo, 10st 8lb
    Form: 43/00P
    Owner: Robcour
    Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
    Jockey: Robbie Power
    Returned to action in December after a long break and was beaten in a handicap chase at Leopardstown. A similar story when given a spin over hurdles a month later, then pulled up in cross-country chase at Cheltenham. Useful when younger and poker players might risk a bet on him.

    37. DEATH DUTY


    11yo, 10st 7lb
    Form: 6-5716
    Owner: Gigginstown House Stud
    Trainer: Gordon Elliott
    Jockey: Jordan Gainford
    High class in his youth and could pay a few bills in this race, but has shown an aptitude for heavy ground and such conditions are rare at Aintree. Won over 3½ miles on heavy at Punchestown in February and ran well in a chase at Cheltenham for sixth. Might skip this and run in Irish National.

    38. DOMAINE DE L’ISLE

    9yo, 10st 7lb
    Form: 1-P420
    Owners: L Power and Ian Hutchins
    Trainer: Sean Curran
    Jockey: Harry Bannister
    Ran well when fourth in the Becher Chase over these fences in December, but well beaten by winner Snow Leopardess and runner-up Hill Sixteen. Subsequently only 10th of 16 in Eider Chase over four miles-plus. While he has not fallen in 26 jump races, he looks outclassed.

    39. ECLAIR SURF


    8yo, 10st 7lb
    Form: 8-F312
    Owners: Dominic Burke and Tim Syder
    Trainer: Emma Lavelle
    Jockey: Tom Bellamy
    Not certain to get a run, but he looks a National horse. In good form this season, finishing third in the Welsh National, winning Warwick’s Classic Chase then taking second in the Eider Chase behind Win My Wings, who won Saturday’s Scottish National. Has only run 12 times– might be one for 2023.

    40. FORTESCUE


    8yo, 10st 6lb
    Form: 1-37231
    Owner: Tim Nixon
    Trainer: Henry Daly
    Jockey: Hugh Nugent
    Interesting if making the cut (just outside the top 40) for he is progressive and has never fallen. Yet to prove he will relish an extreme stamina test and immediate family give no obvious clues, but won nicely when beating Fiddlerontheroof over three miles at Ascot. Owner bred the horse and jockey is his grandson.

    Reserves

    41. COMMODORE


    10yo, 10st 5lb
    Form: 2U9P-1
    Owners: Mrs C Watson
    and Mrs S Graham
    Trainer: Venetia Williams
    Jockey: Charlie Deutsch
    Not sure of a run and has had breathing problems to overcome, but useful when on song. Good second to Snow Leopardess at Haydock in November 2020 and won his only start this season at Cheltenham in December. Trainer won the 2009 National with 100/1 shot Mon Mome.

    42. SCHOOL BOY HOURS


    9yo, 10st 5lb
    Form: 43-61P
    Owner: JP McManus
    Trainer: Noel Meade
    Pulled up on latest outing at Cheltenham, but was in touch with leaders when stumbling four fences from finish. Was sent off favourite for that race having won a 28-runner handicap chase at Leopardstown in December. This School Boy likely to be absent from the race unless other runners drop out.

    43. ROMAIN DE SENAM


    10yo, 10st 5lb
    Form: 43-61P
    Owner: Judith Wilson
    Trainer: David Pipe
    Jockey: Philip Armson
    Is unlikely to secure a run unless a number of horses drop out, and he made no impression before pulling up in last month’s Midlands National on his first start for current trainer – had been sold for £45,000 a year earlier. Seems likely he lacks stamina for this, although he has not fallen in 41 races.

    44. ROI MAGE


    10yo, 10st 3lb
    Form: 134751
    Owner: Douglas Pryde
    Trainer: Pat Griffin
    Jockey: James Reveley
    Another needing luck to join the line-up, but if getting in could run well. Useful performer in France and then bought late last year with the National in mind. Won well when stepped up in trip last time (Agusta Gold second), has a light weight to carry and jumps well. Owner had share in 2013 winner Auroras Encore.

    Keep up to date with all of Horse & Hound’s Grand National coverage this week via horseandhound.co.uk, where you will be able to read all of the latest news and features on the three-day meeting at Aintree.

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits. 

    You may like...