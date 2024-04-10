



Six former Grand National winners will hear the roar of the crowd again as they return to Aintree this week.

Dual winner Tiger Roll (winner 2018 and 2019), Minella Times (2021), plus senior veterans 21-year-old Pineau De Re (2014), 21-year-old Neptune Collonges (2012), Mon Mome (2009), now aged 24, and 27-year-old Silver Birch (2007) will be among those taking part in the legends parade before racing on the day of the Randox Health Grand National (Saturday, 13 April).

Those heading to the Randox Grand National Festival on Friday (12 April) will also have the chance to see a bevy of other former racing stars in the Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) parade. This will take place at 12.40pm and features eight horses, who are all excelling in their post-racing careers.

These include 2017 Becher Chase winner Blaklion, who had four Grand National starts and is now turning his skills to showing, fun rides, hunting and hunt races. Popular mare Lady Buttons, formerly trained by Philip Kirby, joined her exercise rider Jenny Durrans in retirement. She had a successful first debut season in the showing arena and will target eventing this season.

Others taking part in Friday’s parade include the former Willie Mullins-trained duo of Kemboy and Melon, plus Duke Of Navan, Touch Of Faith, Peveril Point and Master Wickham.

“Our thanks to Aintree racecourse and The Jockey Club for giving us the opportunity to put together such a great line-up of former racehorses to parade for the Aintree crowd,” said RoR director David Catlow.

“RoR parades are designed to educate racegoers whilst offering them a chance to witness first-hand the variety of different second career options open to racehorses once they retire from racing.

“They also highlight the need for further support and resources, as set out in the RoR Strategy 2024-2026, to ensure that we are able to safeguard the wellbeing of all former racehorses.”

