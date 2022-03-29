Grand National tickets: everything you need to know





Here’s all the information you need to know about Grand National tickets so that you don’t miss out on witnessing the race “the world stops to watch” in person when the Grand National meeting gets underway (7–9 Aril 2022).

Grand National tickets

Visitors can choose between various enclosures, each in a different price bracket and offering access to different areas of the racecourse. Here are the enclosures available and how much tickets cost for each one:

Festival Zone – Although you won’t have full access to the racecourse if you opt for this ticket option, you will be able to enjoy live music and entertainment, plenty of food and drink, and the opportunity to see horses around the Aintree parade ring. Ticket prices start from £30.

Earl of Derby Terrace – This enclosure is located with views over the parade ring, winners’ enclosure and the course, with access to live entertainment in both the Red Rum Garden and Aintree Pavilion. Ticket prices start at £45.

Lord Sefton Terrace – This enclosure is located with views over the parade ring, winners’ enclosure and the course, with access to live entertainment in both the Red Rum Garden and Aintree Pavilion. Ticket prices start at £45.

Lord Sefton lower seats – A dedicated seat in an outdoor area next to the horsewalk in close proximity to the wash down area and the course. Plus there is access to the partially covered private Saddle Bar overlooking the parade ring and winners’ enclosure. Ticket prices start from £75.

Princess Royal Roof – Access to a partially covered standing area and dedicated bar in the Tommy Wallis Suite with a view of the final closing moments of every race. Plus there is viewing access of the parade ring and winners’ enclosure. Ticket prices start at £55.

Lord Daresbury Roof – For a birds-eye view directly above the finishing post, with a vantage point over the course, this area offers an outdoor balcony area and access to the parade ring and winners’ enclosure as well as live entertainment in both the Red Rum Garden and Aintree Pavilion. Ticket prices start at £55.

Earl of Derby lower seats – Here you will receive a dedicated seat within an uncovered area with views over the parade ring, winners’ enclosure and the course. Ticket prices start at £75.

West Tip seats – Located alongside the home straight and close to the final fences on the course, this facility offers a reserved, covered seat, private bar and toilets, as well as access to the facilities in Festival Zone, including the Irish Bar with betting facilities and big screens.Ticket prices start from £45.

Garden Club – Garden Club offers a unique experience in a private first floor bar with views of the parade ring and a private balcony. The facility includes live entertainment, betting facilities and big screen viewing. Garden Club customers also have full access to the Festival Zone. Ticket prices start at £60.

Lord Sefton upper seats – A dedicated seat in an outdoor area next to the horsewalk which is in close proximity to the wash down area and the course. These seats also provide access to the partially covered private Saddle Bar overlooking the parade ring and winners’ enclosure. Ticket prices start at £75.

Queen Mother seats – This is a newly refurbished area for 2022. Here you will find good viewing of the finishing post and course from your partially covered seat. It is well located for the parade ring and winners’ enclosure, with access to live entertainment in both the Red Rum Garden and Aintree Pavilion. Sold out for 2022.

Princess Royal seats and gallery – Here you will get a reserved seat with good views of the course. You will be close to the finishing post and have access of the parade ring, winners’ enclosure and the Red Rum Garden. Ticket prices start at £95.

Platinum Lounge – This ticket provides you with exclusive access to the private bar with a covered seating area, dedicated betting and toilet facilities, and a birds-eye view directly above the finishing post. You will also have access to the parade ring and winners’ enclosure and your tickets also includes a complimentary race card. Sold out for 2022.

Queen Mother Roof – Here you will be well-located for a direct view of the finishing post with excellent vantage points over the course. You’ll be able to enjoy a dedicated bar in an uncovered area with access to the parade ring, winners’ enclosure and live music in the Aintree Pavilion throughout the day. Sold out for 2022.

Earl of Derby upper seats – A dedicated seat in an uncovered area with access to the Upper Saddle Bar. You’ll be able to enjoy the highest vantage point to view the racing from. Sold out for 2022.

Alongside those options for individuals, there are corporate hospitality options available too.

Hospitality package prices vary depending upon race day and the size of your party, but they start at £185pp and include an admission ticket and food and drink refreshments throughout the day.

Find out more and purchase your tickets here.

Keep up to date with all of Horse & Hound’s Grand National coverage this week via horseandhound.co.uk, where you will be able to read all of the latest news and features on the three-day meeting at Aintree.

