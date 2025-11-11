First Black British female jump jockey hopes to inspire others to achieve their dreams





Aamilah Aswat made her racing dream a reality and became the first ever Black British female jump jockey to ride in Britain, coming fifth on her professional debut yesterday (10 November).

The 19-year-old conditional jockey, who learnt to ride at a city equestrian centre, partnered Guchen for trainers Kim Bailey and Mat Nicolls, and owners Friends of Ebony Horse Club, in the JCB Handicap Hurdle at Kempton Park on Monday.

“I can’t believe that my dream to race has finally come true. I couldn’t ask for a better horse – Guchen gave me such a great feeling and I will remember this day for ever,” said Aamilah.

“I just wanted to get round safely and repay the trust that Kim and Mat have had in me. I am so grateful to them and the owners, the Friends of Ebony Horse Club, for giving me this opportunity.”

Aamilah grew up in Gloucester and first learned to ride at St James’s City Farm, under the tutelage of Imran Atcha, and competed in pony races in 2017 and 2018 with the Pony Racing Authority.

She joined the Riding A Dream Academy’s inaugural Khadijah Mellah Scholarship programme in 2021-22, where she was sponsored by The Jockey Club.

The Riding A Dream Academy is part of the British Racing School and aims to support young people from diverse ethnic backgrounds, disadvantaged communities and urban equestrian centres get involved in British horseracing. It is inspired by Khadijah, who was the first British Muslim woman to ride in and win a British race when she won the 2019 Magnolia Cup charity race at Goodwood. The Khadijah Mellah Scholarship is a year-long programme for talented riders, supported by Goodwood racecourse

After the scholarship programme, Aamilah went on to complete the foundation course at the British Racing School and then join the yard of Grand National-winning trainer Kim Bailey.

“I am really proud to be the first Black British female jump jockey. When I was growing up I looked up to Khadijah and I hope that now other young people will look up to me as well and know that they can also reach their dreams,” she said.

Khadijah, who is also one of the co-founders of the Riding A Dream Academy, said she has watched Aamilah progress over the years and “could not be more excited and proud to see her race”.

“She is a brilliant role model for the other Riding a Dream Academy students. Visibility is so important and I am excited for her to have the opportunity to display her talent and hard work,” she said.

“Huge thanks to Kim Bailey, Mat Nicholls and their team and also the Friends of Ebony for facilitating this huge day. It is a privilege to support the next generation and Aamilah is the future of talent in horse racing.”

Naomi Lawson, co-founder of the Riding A Dream Academy, said: “Representation really matters and what we’re seeking to do at the Riding A Dream Academy is ensure that young people from diverse ethnic communities have the chance to shine in the sport.

“Only around two to three percent of licensed jockeys come from these communities, far below the national average, so we hope that Aamilah is the first of many to come through the ranks and succeed in the sport.

“None of these things happen without a huge number of people and we are so grateful to our funders the Racing Foundation, the staff at the Riding A Dream Academy and British Racing School and the team at Kim Bailey’s for making today possible.”

