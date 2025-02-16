



Irish jockey Michael O’Sullivan has died as a result of the injuries he suffered in a fall at Thurles Racecourse in County Tipperary on 6 February.

The 24-year-old had been in an induced coma in intensive care at Cork University Hospital since the fall at the final fence with Wee Charlie in a 2m handicap chase, after which the remainder of the card was abandoned. Michael was treated on the track at Thurles, then transferred by air ambulance to hospital, but he never regained consciousness and died surrounded by his family.

Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) chief medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh said: “Michael sadly passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning (16 February) surrounded by his loving family in Cork University Hospital. We extend our appreciation to the multidisciplinary teams who provided the best of medical care to Michael, both on the racecourse and in Cork University Hospital. Michael’s family took the decision to donate his organs at this incredibly difficult time, but in doing so made a choice that will make a real difference to the lives of other patients and their families.

“I have had the privilege of knowing Michael through his amateur and professional career and his dedication, modesty and kind nature always made him a pleasure to be around. Michael’s success and his humility will have inspired many and I share the feeling of loss today with all those who knew him.

“Michael’s family would like to reiterate their gratefulness for all the support they have received in the last couple of days and express their appreciation to the local community and racing family. The O’Sullivan family have asked for privacy at this time.”

Michael began his riding career on the point-to-point circuit and was crowned champion under-21 rider in 2019. He rode 95 winners in Britain and Ireland under Rules, plus a handful in France, since his first racecourse win on Wilcosdiana at Cork in April 2018 in a hunter chase witth a horse trained by his uncle, Eugene.

Michael turned professional in September 2022. He won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival in March 2023 aboard Marine Nationale, who was trained by long-term supporter Barry Connell, and the Fred Winter with Jazzy Matty, trained by Gordon Elliott, at the same meeting. He also became champion conditional in Ireland that season.

IHRB CEO Darragh O’Loughlin said: “Michael was an exceptionally talented young rider who was always popular in the weighing room. Michael will be deeply missed by everyone in racing who had the pleasure of knowing him. Our hearts go out to Michael’s family, especially his parents Bernadette and William and his brother Alan, who will feel his loss most keenly.”

British Horseracing Authority acting chief executive Brant Dunshea also paid tribute to the jockey. He said: “I was devastated to learn of the death of Michael O’Sullivan and speak for all involved in British racing when I say that our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends at this awful time.

“The bonds between the British and Irish racing communities are deep and this unspeakable tragedy will doubtless have a profound impact on many people on both sides of the Irish Sea.”

As a mark of respect to Michael, the fixture at Punchestown today and the point-to-point fixtures at Knockanard, Nenagh and Tinahely have all been cancelled.

