‘Inspirational’ mare rescued emaciated and pregnant takes on orphaned foal as well as her own





An “inspirational” mare who was rescued in such a weak condition she was unable to feed her newborn foal has now taken on another colt who lost his dam when he was three months old.

Moose, who was taken in by World Horse Welfare’s Norfolk rescue and rehoming centre six months ago, has “gone from an extremely poorly and skinny mum-to-be to a mother that the caring staff at Hall Farm couldn’t be more proud of: raising her own foal alongside another who sadly lost his own mum”.

Holly Roe, Moose’s groom at Hall Farm, said: “She came into us at the beginning of May. She was very skinny, heavily pregnant, had really bad moulting and a large collection of fluid and blood under her stomach. Because she was so malnourished, we slowly integrated feed, trying to get her to have a bit more milk production.”

Moose gave birth to her colt, named Goose, soon after her arrival. But as she was not producing enough milk, he became ill, developing life-threatening sepsis.

“He needed intensive veterinary care but, despite the odds being stacked against him, and with Moose staying patiently by his side, he was able to recover,” a World Horse Welfare spokesman said.

Mare and foal recovered enough to be turned out, with another foal, Cancan, and his dam Snowy. But Snowy had ongoing health issues and despite the best efforts of all involved, the farm’s vet advised that she needed to be put down, orphaning her foal.

“Brave, patient and kind Moose stepped up to the challenge and has taken on the role of adoptive mother to Cancan,” the spokesman said.

Moose and both foals are thriving, and the mare has become the face of World Horse Welfare’s Christmas appeal.

“We’d never be able to do the work that we do without the support of the public,” said the charity’s field officer Chris Shaw, who found Moose in her emaciated state.

“With your support, Moose, Goose and Cancan have bright futures ahead of them, rehomed into loving homes when they are strong enough and ready and enjoying a Christmas in the meantime here at Hall Farm.”

He added: “To see a horse that we’ve been able to help, and get back to full health, this is one of the best things about my job. Honestly, the way it makes me feel, it’s just incredible.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.