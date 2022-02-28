



Denim breeches are a great addition to any equestrian wardrobe as you can ride in them and then pop to the shops while still looking pretty smart and not too “yardy”.

The best denim breeches should feel like a pair of jeans, but with all the features you would expect from a comfortable and practical pair of breeches. In order to achieve this, breeches made using a cotton and elastane mix allow for comfort while still giving the traditional feel of a pair of jeans, which is why many pairs are two-way stretch, rather than four-way like most everyday breeches. Other features to give a jean-like look include belt loops and back pockets, while features to make them practical breeches include a full-seat or knee grips and a four-way stretch.

Best denim breeches

Pikeur Candela Jean Breeches

Colours: Blue, light grey or black | Sizes: 20–34in, in regular or long | RRP: £179.95 |

These super-smart high-waisted breeches are made of a four-way stretch fabric with a silicon grip seat. They have a wide waist band with belt loops, two slanting front pockets and a stretch finish at the ankle.

View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or naylors.com

Equetech Ultimo Grip Breeches

Colours: Blue | Sizes: 24–36in | RRP: £85.50 |

These stretchy high-waisted breeches have a useful subtle phone pocket on the thigh as worn, and carefully positioned seams for ultimate comfort.

View now at equus.co.uk

Dublin Shona Denim Grip Breeches

Colours: Light blue or black | Sizes: 26–38in | RRP: £71.99 |

These mid-rise, vintage-wash, denim-look breeches with a silicone grip gel full seat made from a bi-stretch denim fabric offering compression and coverage. They have suede belt loops and four jean-style pockets, as well as an outer side phone pocket on the leg. The suede belt loops for that stylish riding look with front zip snap closure in a mid-rise style with no gap waistband. Also available with suede knee patches or suede full seat.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Mark Todd Denim Breeches

Colours: Anthracite or navy | Sizes: 24–34in | RRP: £69.98 |

These two-way stretch cotton/elastane mid-rise denim breeches have a silicone grip seat and stretch slimline ankle.

View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

LeMieux Denim Breeches

Colours: Navy or grey | Sizes: UK 6–18 | RRP: £79.95 |

Made from a soft denim-cotton fabric, these four-way stretch breeches have a seamless design and supportive high waist. The full silicone seat gives a secure feel in the saddle, while the tapered lower leg design adds to the comfort.

View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Hy Equestrian Cambridge Breeches

Colours: Blue | Sizes: 24–34in | RRP: £61.99 |

These denim-look breeches combine the look of jeans, and the comfort and practicality of breeches. They are made from stretchy fabric and feature “no-bulk” ankles. Other features include silver diamantés around the front and back pockets, while the silicone full seat features a swirl pattern.

View now at viovet.co.uk

Harry Hall Hayton Breeches

Colours: Black | Sizes: 24–34in | RRP: £80 |

These four-way stretch breeches feature a subtle silicone knee patch, stretch ankle panels and stitch detail to the back pockets.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Whitaker Rawdon Denim Breeches

Colours: Blue | Sizes: 24–34in | RRP: £42 |

These denim-effect breeches feature subtle elastic insert at ankle as well as two front and rear pockets with contrast stitch detail.

View now at amazon.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, blacks.co.uk, gooutdoors.co.uk or millets.co.uk

Premier Equine Gina Breeches

Colours: Blue | Sizes: 24–34in | RRP: £58 |

Made from a technical denim-look fabric that contours to your shape, these breeches also have front pockets, a full gel seat and standard-rise waist with belt loops.

Felix Bühler Vivien Denim Full-Seat Breeches

Colours: Black or grey | Sizes: UK 6–20 | RRP: £76.90 |

These denim breeches have a synthetic leather full seat, elastic waistband, two pockets on the back and a side pocket on the thigh.

