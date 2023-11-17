8 pairs of men’s long riding boots for everyday wear and competition





The best long riding boots for men can be more challenging to find compared to if you were seeking out the best long riding boots for ladies. To help you find the ideal pair, we’ve rounded up eight options at a range of price points that are either designed specifically for men or are unisex and available in larger sizes.

We’ve included both field and dress boots. Field boots have a lace-up closure on the ankle that allows for greater movement. This makes a difference when riding with shorter stirrups and so are often favoured by riders who jump regularly. Dress boots don’t have any lace detailing and typically provide more ankle support than field boots. They have a more traditional aesthetic and usually favoured by dressage riders. However, either style can be worn for all of the main disciplines – it’s generally a matter of personal preference.

We’ve also included, where possible, boots with a range of calf width and height options. These options will vary, so be sure to check the manufacturer’s sizing guide before you purchase. Once you’re chosen your new long riding boots, we recommend saving these for wearing in the saddle and finding yourself a pair of the best wellies for men for wearing around the yard.

Best long riding boots for men

Ariat Heritage Contour Field Zip Tall Riding Boot

Colours: Black

Sizes: UK 6–12, with three calf width options and three height options

RRP: £300

Stylish yet durable, these boots are classically styled and are made from premium full-grain leather. They feature a full-length, elasticated panel on the rear and an elasticated gusset on the inside knee to give a close but comfortable fit. They also include a moisture-wicking lining and a treated outsole.

Rhinegold Luxus Leather Riding Boots

Colours: Black or brown

Sizes: UK 3–11, with four calf width options

RRP: £119.50

Featuring an elasticated front lace detail, these soft leather boots are comfortable and practical. They have a wider feel zip and two pleated elasticated sections on the rear of the boot. The top of the zip has an elasticated strap with a plain press stud and the heel has spur guards.

Mark Todd Competition Field Boot MK II

Colours: Black

Sizes: EU 37–44, with three calf width options

RRP: £229

A staple of men’s riding wear – the latest iteration of the Mark Todd Competition Boots are made from the brand’s distinctive soft leather with synthetic lining. They feature a hand-made rubber sole, contrast stitching, double spur rests and a YKK durable zip. They’re available with either a field lace front or in a plain competition style.

Tredstep Donatello SQ II Field Boots

Colours: Black or brown

Sizes: UK 3–11

RRP: £299

Made from refined full-grain leather, the latest design of Tredstep’s Donatello boots has been produced with rider comfort in mind. A robust stretch panel on the outside edge of the rear zip allows these boots to be done up easily and the shock-absorbing moulded rubber sole provides good grip in the stirrup. They also have a strong, size 10 YKK zip as well as spur guards and guides.

Shires Moretta Gianna Riding Boots

Colours: Black or brown

Sizes: 3 – 11 (36 – 45), with five calf width options and three height options

RRP: £119.99

These professional-looking field riding boots are comfortable and hard-wearing. They are close fitting thanks to elastic leg panel inserts with leather inner calvers and a moisture-wicking lining. Non-slip spur rests and supportive insoles also help to keep the foot still in the stirrup.

EGO7 Orion Laced Riding Boot

Colours: Black or brown

Sizes: EUR 36 – 45

RRP: £315

These elegant long riding boots can easily double as competition boots and feature a laced front, an innovative, tiered spur rest as well as a close-fitting calf. They’re made from full-grain leather and have a hand-sewn sole.

Brogini Turin Pro Competition Boots

Colours: Black

Sizes: EU 36–45, with five calf width options

RRP: £195

These competition boots could also be used every day and are made from supple but durable leather. They fit comfortably around the ankle and the rear elasticated panel allows for a good range of motion. They also come with heel lifts to minimise discomfort when breaking them in, individual dust bags and balloon boot trees. They’re also available as laced field boots.

Harry Hall Burlington Leather Long Horse Riding Boots

Colours: Black or brown

Sizes: UK 3–10, with two calf width options

RRP: £164.95

The plain toe design gives these unisex boots a smart and professional look and allows them to be used for a range of riding disciplines. A wide elastic panel running down the side of the zip and a stretch synthetic panel on the inside leg allow unrestricted movement. These boots have a full-length zip on the rear and are also available with an extra wide calf.

Are tall or short boots better for horse riding?

There’s no hard and fast rule here and deciding between the two depends on what kind of riding you do, your budget and the age of the rider.

Short boots include both jodhpur boots and paddock boots. They should cover the ankle and be used with jodhpur clips or a pair of half chaps and gaiters. Short boots are generally considered to be more informal. However, most competitions now permit short boots, if they’re used with same-coloured chaps or gaiters. Traditionally, children and beginners use short boots because they are cheaper and allow greater flexibility. But they’re also a good choice if you struggle to find a pair of long boots that fit your calf.

For adult riders, long riding boots are the more formal and classical choice. They should cover the whole calf all the way up to the knee. However, styles vary and some field boots will sit slightly lower than high-cut dress boots. Long boots provide the leg with more protection and stability. However, they’re more expensive and need to be fitted to your leg – so there is less room for error in sizing.

Both long and short riding boots are available in a range of materials. Synthetic materials are more durable, and cheaper if you’re looking for a boot that can also be used for yard work. Leather is the most common material, but it requires more care.

A lot of riders have both short and long riding boots, opting for the short boots for everyday wear, and saving the smart long pair for competitions.

Should you size up in riding boots?

It’s a common misconception that you need to size up when buying riding boots. Yes, new leather boots, particularly tall ones, can be uncomfortable at first. But the leather will stretch and drop over time.

A new pair of long leather riding boots should feel very snug when you first try them on. Depending on the zip positioning they can also be tricky to get on for the first few wears, so you’ll probably need someone to zip them up for you. There should not be any gaps between your leg and the boot from your ankle up – if there are any gaps they will sag once the boot wears in.

New long riding boots should sit right up to the bend in your knee when you’re riding. While this can be a little uncomfortable on the back of your knee at first, new boots tend to drop two centimetres in height as they wear in. Once they drop they should be the perfect height. You can use heel raisers to make new boots more comfortable as you break them in. Heel raisers slide into your boots and elevate your leg, reducing pinching. You can also wear your new boots around the house or use one of the best leather conditioners to help break them in.

If you’re going into a store for a fitting it is advised you wear what you’re planning to ride in to ensure an accurate fitting. Otherwise, it’s advised that you follow the manufacturer’s size guide closely.

