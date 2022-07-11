



Whether you’re shopping on a tight budget, looking for a pair of cheap riding boots for everyday wear to tide you over or just thinking about getting into riding, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up a selection of the best riding boots on a budget – under £100 for long riding boots and under £50 for short boots.

Shopping on a budget doesn’t mean you won’t find a great pair of cheap riding boots, but you might have to make a few compromises. While you won’t be able to find your dream pair of made-to-measure customised dress boots under £100, you will be able to take advantage of some technical features. You’ll also find yourself a bit more restricted if you’re specifically looking for brown boots or different calf width options – that’s certainly not to say you won’t find them, but there are fewer to choose from. You’ll also find more synthetic options as these are generally cheaper to produce than leather, but they’re also easier to look after and they often come with elasticated panels to offer a wider variety of fits.

Best long riding boots under £100

Saxon Syntovia Tall Field Boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: UK 4–8, in two widths and two heights | RRP: £74.99 |

Made from a grained synthetic material that looks like leather, these boots also have an elastic stretch panel to help secure the perfect fit and a cushioning footbed. They are also available as dress boots (no laces).

Shires Moretta Luisa Riding Boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: UK 4–9, in four calf widths | RRP: £79.99 |

These synthetic leather boots have smart, dressage cut tops and soft stretch outer panels that hug the leg for a good fit. They also benefit from WickAway stay dry linings and ActiveFlex cushioning insoles. Also available in children’s sizes (RRP £69.99).

Hy Equestrian Sicily Riding Boot

Colours: Black | Sizes: EU 37–41 | RRP: £94.99 |

Designed with a combination of real and synthetic leather (leather foot and inner calf, synthetic leather outer), these boots have a breathable lining, hygienic insole and anti-skid sole.

Fouganza 500 Synthetic Long Riding Boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: UK 3–8, with two calf widths | RRP: £59.99 |

These synthetic boots have an elastic panel that helps to aid a good fit.

Rhinegold Nebraska Synthetic Long Riding Boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: UK 3–8 | RRP: £55.50 |

These synthetic boots have an elasticated rear panel to cater for a wide range of leg shapes. They have a non-slip sole, a neoprene join above the foot, which helps to to ease bending and prevent stress on the boot, plus reflective inserts at the heel for increased visibility.

Brogini Albareto Easy-Care Field Boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: EU 36–42, in two widths | RRP: £79.95 |

Made of a durable yet supple synthetic leather, which is easy to care for, these boots have a wide elasticated panel for enhanced movement and comfort.

Mark Todd Tall Synthetic Field Boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: EU 36–42 | RRP: £69.98 |

These leather-look tall boots have elastic inserts for a comfortable fit, a laced front and an elastic zip guard.

Best short riding boots under £50

Brogini Tivoli Zipped Boots

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: EU 36–46 | RRP: £49.50 | H&H review: 9/10 |

These hand-crafted leather boots are have an anti-slip, hard-wearing rubber sole. They feature a front zip and elasticated side panels for ease of use. Children’s sizes also available (RRP £35).

Saxon Syntovia Zip Paddock Boots

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: UK 4–11 | RRP: £41.99 |

Made from a grained leather-look material, these boots have a hard-wearing rubber sole, cushioned footbed and a zipped front aid putting on and taking off. Also available in children’s sizes (RRP £31.99).

Dublin Altitude Jodhpur Boots

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: UK 3–9 | RRP: £42.99 |

Made of a grained synthetic material that looks like leather, these boots have a RCS (Rider Comfort System) footbed, high arch and in-built shank for improved stability. Also available in children’s sizes (RRP £34.50).

Hy Equestrian Beverley Synthetic Combi Leather Jodhpur Boot

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: EU 37–42 | RRP: £32.50 |

Made from a lightweight and durable synthetic leather, these boots have elasticated side gussets for improved comfort at the ankle, and a pull-on tab to help get them on. Also available in children’s sizes (RRP £22.50).

Shires Moretta Clio Paddock Boots

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: UK 4–11 | RRP: £41.99 |

These smart boots are made from quick-to-clean faux leather. They feature a WickAway lining to prevent sweaty feet, ActiveFlex cushioning insoles and shock-absorbing rubber soles with steel shanks for support. Also available in child sizes (RRP £34.99)

Fouganza 100 Jodhpur Boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: UK 3–10½ | RRP: £14.99 |

Made from a rubber-like material, these boots can be worn in all weathers. They’re easy to put on and easy to clean – a great option if you don’t want to spend much money on something you might not wear often.

Rhinegold Classic Leather Jodhpur Boots

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: UK 6–11 | RRP: £26.50 |

These traditional leather jodhpur boots have two pull tabs to allow for easy putting on and removal. The elastic sides provide flexibility and stretch and they have moulded soles for comfort. Also available in children’s sizes (RRP £20.50).

