Welcome to our new independent group test of jodhpur boots for horse riders. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Brogini Tivoli Zipped Boots are elegantly designed short paddock boots that are hand-crafted from the finest leather. These boots are extremely soft allowing them to quickly mould to the shape of the foot. The anti-slip grip rubber sole is hard wearing and long lasting. These boots are created with a front zip and elasticated side panels for ease of use.

First impressions

I really liked the style of these boots, which reminded me of a very popular brand but with a much smaller price tag. They were really comfy from the moment I tried them on and I like the single zip.

Overview of performance

These boots didn’t take long at all to wear in, had a good fit and didn’t rub anywhere. I also found that they worked really well under any type of half chaps. They were secure and comfortable in the stirrups as well as being sturdy while wearing around the yard. I have worn them all day nearly everyday, they have needed minimal looking after and have not split anywhere.

Likes and dislikes

I really like the style and the fact they are very good to wear around the yard, but also look good at competition. If I had a complaint, it is that they are not particularly warm and my feet did get quite cold on chiller days.