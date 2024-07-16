Struggling owners urged to rehome horses now rather than wait for winter





Two leading charities are urging struggling owners to rehome horses now – to avoid a “winter welfare crisis”.

In the wake of a National Equine Welfare Council survey showing the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on horse owners, World Horse Welfare and Blue Cross have encouraged people to consider rehoming over the summer.

The survey showed that more than 7,000 horse-owning households could be in this position, and the charities have urged them to act now rather than wait till winter, when conditions will be harder and more horses may be in need of new homes.

“Rehoming your horse during the summer gives both the horse and the new owner the best chance of a smooth transition,” said World Horse Welfare deputy chief executive Tony Tyler. “Waiting until winter can be far more difficult for everyone involved, and this is the main time of year people decide to rehome their horses, so there will be far more competition for homes just at the time it becomes much harder to care for your horses. We know many people understandably hang on to their horses for as long as possible, but it may be in everyone’s best interest to plan ahead and start the process now.”

The survey found that a “significant number” of owners are considering rehoming owing to the increased cost of essentials from livery to feed.

Blue Cross horse welfare manager Ruth Court said: “Our priority is always the welfare of the horses. With 98% of concerned owners worrying about their financial situation regarding horse care over the next year, we strongly encourage anyone struggling to seek advice and consider rehoming now before the winter. We and World Horse Welfare offer advice lines where you can talk in confidence to a kind and understanding member of our teams, and they will discuss options with you. It’s so important to do this before it is too late and the horse has started to suffer and stands the risk of becoming a welfare case.”

