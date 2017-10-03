Horse & Hound's buying guides feature the best kit on the market. This week we are looking at the best boots for riding this winter

The best winter riding boots will be warm, waterproof and safe in the saddle. This means they need to have all the features that regular horse riding boots would have, such as a good but safe grip in the stirrups and flexibility around the ankle, being breathable, hard-wearing and easy to get on and off, as well as being warm and able to deal with the worst of the winter weather.

NB: The shopping links below are provided to help you buy these items. We earn a small commission from these links.

Keep your toes warm in the saddle with the Grub’s rideline boots. The rideline features a brand new equine design with a tapered toe, tall shaft and smooth hair grain rubber finish for an elegant look. They also feature 4mm rubber over the foot, cut low to just cover the ankle to provide protection while allowing ankle rotation for a comfortable riding position, and 5.0 thermal engineering. The new outline equine sole provides safety and grip designed for the riding environment in and out of the stirrups and the cupped arch supports the heel while the positive heel stops the foot falling through the stirrup. They also incorporate Hexzorb shock-absorbing technology to help minimise shockwaves when dismounting and walking. Available in black and sizes 4-8.

Buy now: Grub rideline winter riding boots from £78.95

Ideal for riding and working on the yard, these tall boots are great for winter. They feature a full-length zip at the back with elastic panels either side for a snug fit. Available in black or brown and sizes 37 to 45 in standard or wide calf.

Buy now: Mark Todd Fleeced-lined winter boots from £84.95

These are casual long leather riding boots with stirrup-friendly soles ideal for time in and out of the saddle. They have natural wool linings to keep feet warm and Tuffa’s dual hook and loop/elasticated strap fastenings around the calves for a flexible, comfortable fit. Available in sizes 3-9, in standard and wide calf widths, in brown.

Buy now: Tuffa country rider boots from £149.97

The Bromont Pro Tall H20 Insulated boots from Ariat has a durable, waterproof, full-grain leather with a suede inner leg panel and a waterproof membrane construction. The boots have Primaloft insulation, which is engineered for maximum warmth and comfort. The boot has an elegant plaid lining, elasticised panel, elastic gusset on the inside of the knee and a full length zip for fit and ease of use. The Duratread outsole has been rider tested for maximum wear resistance, while Ariat’s ATS Pro technology is designed to provide comfort and a heightened performance in and out of the saddle. RRP £319.99. Available in a choice of black or waxed chocolate.

Buy now: Ariat Bromont Pro Tall H2O Insulated boots from £287.99

Go from saddle to stable in these tall protective equestrian boots that efficiently keep riders warm and dry. They comfortably pull over the calf and offer excellent coverage while riding. The taller stretch topline keeps cold out while the Airmesh liner with 5mm neoprene ensures holding warmth on sub-freezing days. The boot has a breathable Airmesh lining and will keep feet warm from sub-freezing temperatures. Available in black in sizes 4-13

Buy now: Muck Bot colt rider from £73.95

The Holkham is a 100% waterproof and hardwearing country boot also suitable for riding. With waterproofed waxy leather and contrasting leather bands and stitching, and with a fully adjustable top lace, this is a smart boot with a durable non-slip rubber sole that smoothly transitions from yard work to riding. Fully lined using Perlon and with a W-Tex waterproof windproof and breathable membrane throughout, this stylish boot has a straight cut shape. You can even wade through puddles in it! Available in brown and sizes 4–8 (regular) and 5–8 (wide).

Buy now: Taurus Holkam rider from £170

Horizon is an all-terrain boot constructed using a waterproof nubuck leather upper with a breathable internal waterproof membrane, featuring a tough canvas ankle guard to resist abrasion from chaps. The release profile sole makes it suitable for riding and walking, while the multilayered insole delivers comfort, safety and stability. This boot ensures feet stay dry and comfortable all day. The Horizon riding boot incorporates advanced rider technology plus which features smart traction, superior comfort, safety and stability. Other features include a leather outer, heel loop for easy fitting, spur rest and reinforced toe and heel area. Available in colours black and chestnut and sizes 37-42.

Buy now: Woof Wear horizon waterproof boots from £59.99

Combining good looks with exceptional performance, Toggi canyon boots are award-winning, handmade long leather riding and country boots. With a Puratex® membrane, they are waterproof and breathable ensuring maximum performance in all weather conditions. The breathable cushioned insock complements the lightweight and flexible rubber sole for added, day-long comfort and safety. Available in sizes 36-43 (standard and wide fit) and black or chocolate.

Buy now: Toggi canyon boots from £150

The monterey boot from Just Togs is a practical and comfortable design that will take you from mucking out and yard duties to riding on the wettest and coldest winter day. These long boots feature comfort support insole technology (CSI) that gives them an incredibly supportive and comfortable foot-bed. The lining is breathable and waterproof making sure the feet are able to breathe and a steel shank gives them the durability and stability needed for working on the yard. They have an anti-skid rubber sole for security in slippery conditions and the leather outer is in a dark brown soft, waxed finish that is easy to keep clean. The back of the leg has a full length heavy duty zip for easy access and the calf has an elasticated leather panel to allow for more width. Spur rests are on either side of the back heel for use when riding. Available in brown and sizes 4-8.

Buy now: Just Togs Monterey boots from £150

This synthetic boot is ideal for winter yard work and riding, made from a hard-wearing PU with an insulating thermolite lining which will help keep your feet warm in the worst winter conditions. They also feature shock-absorbing components in the heel along with a forged steel shank and soft EVA insoles, which all help to comfort and support. The boot have a zip fastening which increases the ease of getting the boot on and off also elastic inserts are used to help give a good fit.

Buy now: Mountain Horse Active Winter Boots from £149

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday