HyLand Waterford winter country riding boots review

HyLand Waterford winter country riding boots Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 9/10

Fit: 9/10

Value: 10/10 Manufacturer: Hy Price as reviewed: £100

Welcome to our group test of winter yard boots for riding. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by Jamie and Georgi Broom, with the help of their team at Lakeside Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The HyLand Waterford winter country riding boots are made with water-repellent oiled leather. They are robust yet lightweight and are lined in a technical fabric for added comfort. They feature a full-length zip at rear and integrated stretch panels on the calf.

First impressions

I loved the style of these boots — they looked well made, smart enough to wear out but not so smart that I felt bad wearing them in the mud, which was the perfect balance.

Overview of performance

These boots were good for wearing on the yard and in the saddle. Despite having no laces, I found these a really good fit and I liked the zip up the back. I also liked that there was no popper as I find these are prone to breaking. I wore these for going across fields, as well as mucking out and riding — they were really easy to clean and stood up really well to everyday wear. I found them comfortable and very warm.

Georgi’s likes and dislikes

These boots fitted really well, did the job and stayed looking great.