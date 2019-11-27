Mountain Horse Snowy River High Rider boots review

Mountain Horse Snowy River High Rider boots Score 7/10 Performance: 7/10

Style: 7/10

Fit: 6/10

Value: 6/10 Manufacturer: Mountain Horse Price as reviewed: £229

Welcome to our group test of winter riding boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Mountain Horse Snowy River High Rider boots are the perfect winter boots with a fully waterproof construction up to a third of the shaft, and cosy faux fur lining that are sure to keep your feet warm and dry come rain or snow. They also feature a built in steel shank for stability when riding and walking, adjustable strap at the top, removable insole, hidden elastic at the calf for a better fit, back zip with protective cover, ride grip tread for improved contact with stirrups, and non-dirt-collecting outsole.

First impressions

These boots looked chunky but smart, had nice detailing, and the lining looked inviting.

Overview of performance

These boots were great in the cold weather — the lining was lovely and the boots were great at keeping my feet warm. They were waterproof and wore really well, and the tread was great for walking around in the snow and ice — although, this is something to consider when you’re riding. The material inside the zip to prevent it catching was also handy.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

These boots came up large, slightly so on the foot, but especially around the calf and ankle. They were also more expensive than I expected.