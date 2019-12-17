Best winter yard boots for riding 2019: Horse & Hound’s tester ranks her favourites

The best winter yard boots for riding are versatile — they are just as good to wear in the saddle as they are on the yard, mucking out and traipsing through fields. A good boot should fit well — adjustable is a bonus — and be comfortable, allowing for a short period of breaking in; they should also be easy to put on and take off and look smart. Features that make a pair of boots good for the yard include being waterproof, sturdy, easy to clean and a good grippy sole. A boot that will also be worn while in the saddle, should also be nice to ride in and provide a close contact with your horse.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best winter yard boots for riding 2019

*H&H APPROVED*

RRP £99.99

“I loved the style of these boots — they looked well made, smart enough to wear out but not so smart that I felt bad wearing them in the mud, which was the perfect balance.”

9/10

Read full review >>

*H&H APPROVED*

RRP £360

“Overall, these boots were fantastic. The fit was amazing — it was great that you could adjust the calf width all the way down — and they were really warm and comfortable.”

9/10

Read full review >>

RRP £125

“I liked the style of these boots and found them quite versatile. They fitted well in the foot, but I found they had quite a wide calf.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP £169.99

“These boots kept my feet really dry, whatever I took them through, and they were comfortable enough to wear all day. I also found them easy to clean.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP £100

“I found these boots really warm, comfortable and waterproof. I didn’t like wearing these for riding, but for everything else they were ideal.”

7/10

Read full review >>

Meet the product tester

Jamie and Georgi Broom run Lakeside Equestrian, a busy livery and training yard in Berkshire. Jamie is a dressage rider and, prior to taking over Lakeside Equestrian with Georgi, was in the Household Cavalry.

