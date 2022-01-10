Ariat Ascent H2O waterproof paddock boots: first look





Ariat Ascent H2O waterproof paddock boots Score 9/10 Style: 8/10

Fit: 9/10

Value: 9/10 Pros Very comfortable from first wear

Light and well fitting

Waterproof and don’t let straw in

Available in half sizes Cons Not traditionally smart boots Manufacturer: Ariat Price as reviewed: £130.00

Ariat Ascent H2O waterproof paddock boots

I’ll start by saying these are possibly the best short boots I’ve had. They are unusual in appearance; something between jodhpur boots and muckers, and not traditionally smart boots. But this may be why they work so well.

They’re made of “mixed materials” rather than leather, which I’d hope will mean they’re not as prone to splitting as some traditional jodhpur boots, and means they can be hosed off when they get dirty. They have a close-fitting neoprene-like material at the ankle, which not only helps with how comfortable the boots are from the first wear; it feels like you’re wearing slippers when you’ve got them on, but also gives them the huge positive that you can muck out in them, including shaking up new bedding, without a single piece of straw ending up inside your boots. That would make them worth buying on their own, in my opinion.

They’re true to size; Ariat helpfully makes half sizes and my feet are between a six and a seven, and the 6½ fitted perfectly. The material they’re made of also means they’re waterproof, and coped perfectly walking across waterlogged fields. These waterproof ones are £10 more than the non-waterproof version but I think the extra is worth it for general yard boots. Ariat also makes Ascent long boots, which I’d be very keen to try given how well these work.