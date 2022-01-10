{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Ariat Ascent H2O waterproof paddock boots: first look

Eleanor Jones Eleanor Jones

    • Ariat Ascent H2O waterproof paddock boots

    Score

    9/10
    • Style:
      8/10
    • Fit:
      9/10
    • Value:
      9/10

    Pros

    • Very comfortable from first wear
    • Light and well fitting
    • Waterproof and don’t let straw in
    • Available in half sizes

    Cons

    • Not traditionally smart boots

    Manufacturer:

    Ariat

    Price as reviewed:

    £130.00

    Ariat Ascent H2O waterproof paddock boots

    I’ll start by saying these are possibly the best short boots I’ve had. They are unusual in appearance; something between jodhpur boots and muckers, and not traditionally smart boots. But this may be why they work so well.

    Ariat Ascent paddock boots

    They’re made of “mixed materials” rather than leather, which I’d hope will mean they’re not as prone to splitting as some traditional jodhpur boots, and means they can be hosed off when they get dirty. They have a close-fitting neoprene-like material at the ankle, which not only helps with how comfortable the boots are from the first wear; it feels like you’re wearing slippers when you’ve got them on, but also gives them the huge positive that you can muck out in them, including shaking up new bedding, without a single piece of straw ending up inside your boots. That would make them worth buying on their own, in my opinion.

    They’re true to size; Ariat helpfully makes half sizes and my feet are between a six and a seven, and the 6½ fitted perfectly. The material they’re made of also means they’re waterproof, and coped perfectly walking across waterlogged fields. These waterproof ones are £10 more than the non-waterproof version but I think the extra is worth it for general yard boots. Ariat also makes Ascent long boots, which I’d be very keen to try given how well these work.

    The boots are pricey, and more than I’d usually pay for short boots, but they seem to be worth the money, and definitely will be if they last. I tested them with the Ariat Ascent half chaps – I thought they fitted well together and would be smart enough for competing.

    Verdict

    Initial thoughts – pricey boots but they seem worth the money, very comfortable and practical.

    View now at ariat.com, amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk, sportsdirect.com, naylors.com or rideawaystore.com
    View the non-waterproof version at ariat.com, amazon.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, naylors.com or sportsdirect.com

    What is a first look review?

    These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts – and possibly award it “Horse & Hound Approved” status.

    Who tested these boots?

    Eleanor Jones is Horse & Hound’s news editor. She has two warmblood mares who she competes at British Showjumping events. She has made some exploratory forays into dressage but since her mark sheets have contained phrases such as “unexpected manoeuvre between C and M” and “well sat”, tends to stick to the jumping.

