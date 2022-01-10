Ariat Ascent H2O waterproof paddock boots: first look

Ariat Ascent H2O waterproof paddock boots
Pros
- Very comfortable from first wear
- Light and well fitting
- Waterproof and don’t let straw in
- Available in half sizes
Cons
- Not traditionally smart boots
I’ll start by saying these are possibly the best short boots I’ve had. They are unusual in appearance; something between jodhpur boots and muckers, and not traditionally smart boots. But this may be why they work so well.
They’re made of “mixed materials” rather than leather, which I’d hope will mean they’re not as prone to splitting as some traditional jodhpur boots, and means they can be hosed off when they get dirty. They have a close-fitting neoprene-like material at the ankle, which not only helps with how comfortable the boots are from the first wear; it feels like you’re wearing slippers when you’ve got them on, but also gives them the huge positive that you can muck out in them, including shaking up new bedding, without a single piece of straw ending up inside your boots. That would make them worth buying on their own, in my opinion.
They’re true to size; Ariat helpfully makes half sizes and my feet are between a six and a seven, and the 6½ fitted perfectly. The material they’re made of also means they’re waterproof, and coped perfectly walking across waterlogged fields. These waterproof ones are £10 more than the non-waterproof version but I think the extra is worth it for general yard boots. Ariat also makes Ascent long boots, which I’d be very keen to try given how well these work.
Verdict
Initial thoughts – pricey boots but they seem worth the money, very comfortable and practical.
Who tested these boots?
Eleanor Jones is Horse & Hound’s news editor. She has two warmblood mares who she competes at British Showjumping events. She has made some exploratory forays into dressage but since her mark sheets have contained phrases such as “unexpected manoeuvre between C and M” and “well sat”, tends to stick to the jumping.
