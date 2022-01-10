Ariat Ascent half chaps: first look

Ariat Ascent half chaps
Pros
- Very comfortable
- Lightweight
- Supportive
Cons
- Slightly awkward to do up
Manufacturer:
Price as reviewed:
£105.00
Ariat Ascent half chaps
I tested these chaps with the Ariat Ascent H20 paddock boots. Like the boots, the half chaps are unusual, in that they’re “knitted” and made of a soft fabric that helps with the fit. They’ve got a reinforced panel on the inside of the calf and are very comfortable and light, so you hardly know you’ve got them on when you’re riding, but they provide all the support you want from a pair of chaps.
Verdict
Initial thoughts – slightly unusual looking but very comfortable and practical chaps.
What is a first look review?
These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts – and possibly award it “Horse & Hound Approved” status.
Who tested these boots?
Eleanor Jones is Horse & Hound’s news editor. She has two warmblood mares who she competes at British Showjumping events. She has made some exploratory forays into dressage but since her mark sheets have contained phrases such as “unexpected manoeuvre between C and M” and “well sat”, tends to stick to the jumping.
