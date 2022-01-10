Ariat Ascent half chaps: first look

Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I tested these chaps with the Ariat Ascent H20 paddock boots. Like the boots, the half chaps are unusual, in that they’re “knitted” and made of a soft fabric that helps with the fit. They’ve got a reinforced panel on the inside of the calf and are very comfortable and light, so you hardly know you’ve got them on when you’re riding, but they provide all the support you want from a pair of chaps.

In fit, I’ve always found Ariat long boots to come up on the small size in width and these chaps are the same. I’m as XS/UK8 in leggings but using the size guide I chose these in the medium and they fitted perfectly. I’d measured my calves as 35cm at the widest point, and 42cm from floor to knee. They were almost uncomfortably tight when I first tried them on but Ariat said that’s how they should be, and they seem to have given slightly after a couple of rides.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – slightly unusual looking but very comfortable and practical chaps.

View now at ariat.com, sportsdirect.com or rideawaystore.com

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts – and possibly award it “Horse & Hound Approved” status.

Who tested these boots?

Eleanor Jones is Horse & Hound’s news editor. She has two warmblood mares who she competes at British Showjumping events. She has made some exploratory forays into dressage but since her mark sheets have contained phrases such as “unexpected manoeuvre between C and M” and “well sat”, tends to stick to the jumping.

