The best yard boots are designed to cope with everything thrown at them during a tough life on a stable yard. They should be sturdy, with a grippy sole, water-resistant/waterproof and comfortable – you’re likely to be in them for hours, after all.

Having a good pair of yard boots will mean you can keep your best riding boots and best country boots for their intended use, which will give them a longer life.

Best yard boots: H&H’s quick guide

Best short yard boots: Brogini Montieri Heavy-Duty Yard boots

Best value boots: Bareback Footwear Kentucky Jodhpur boots

Warmest yard boots: The Original Muck Boot Company Arctic Sport II Tall boots

Best yard boots for style: Ariat Wythburn Waterproof boots

Best yard boots for wide calves: Woof Wear Long Yard boots

So which yard boots are the best?

A quality pair of yard boots can be money well spent. There’s something for everyone, with boots suitable for summer and winter, and at all price points.



Brogini Montieri Heavy-Duty Yard Boots

Sizes: EU 36–43

Reasons to buy

Waterproof

Fully insulated

Shock absorbing sole

Reasons to avoid

Laces

Described as exceptionally comfortable and perfect for yard work, riding and walking, these Brogini boots feature a non-slip rubber sole, waterproof membrane and insulating PU midsole.





Bareback Footwear Kentucky Jodhpur Boots

Sizes: UK 2½–12

H&H Rating: 10/10, H&H Approved

Reasons to buy

Laces allow for an adjustable fit

Comfortable

Easy to put on and take off

Stirrup-friendly sole

Reasons to avoid

Less traditional look – if that’s what you’re looking for

These boots are designed to be a yard and riding boot. They are made from a combination of buffed waxed calf skin leather with a tough nylon Condura fabric for durability, and lined with a Dermo Dry moisture-wicking lining. They benefit from a padded full ankle and collar, fully adjustable laces to aid fit and support and removable insole.

We loved these boots and our tester (website editor Carol Phillips) wore them primarily as a yard boot. She found them extremely comfortable, prevented sweaty feet, easy to put on and take off, and highly adjustable. Carol said: “I’m a huge fan of these boots – they’re comfortable, stylish and up to the job. I would definitely recommend them to others.”

Read H&H’s full Bareback Footwear Kentucky boots review.

The Original Muck Boot Company Arctic Sport II Tall Boots

Sizes: UK 3–9

H&H Rating: 8/10

Reasons to buy

Waterproof

Cosy warm lining

Reasons to avoid

If you’re looking for summer boots

These boots from The Original Muck Boot Company are designed for those who are outdoors in the coldest conditions. They have a cosy fleece lining and a 5mm neoprene inner boot for added warmth, and the stretch-fit top-line binding keeps the boots snug to your legs to keep cold air out and warm air in. They also have a moulded midsole that offers support and the rugged outsole helps grip.

Head of ecommerce Georgia Guerin tested these and rated them so much she added them to our guide to the best wellington boots. She said: “I found these really comfortable and I loved the colour. They made great yard boots and would also make a fab pair of boots for dog walking.”

Read H&H’s independent Muck Boot Arctic Sport II review.

Woof Wear Long Yard Boots

Sizes: UK 1–9

Reasons to buy

Lots of adjustment around the leg

Fleece lining for added warmth

Reasons to avoid

Faux fur might not appeal to everyone

Designed for those colder days at the yard, these popular boots have been updated to feature a cosy faux fur binding, which we think is a great addition even though they probably won’t look quite so smart come the end of winter. The gusseted sides allow for a more personal fit for wider calves and the fleece lining keeps you warm.

Ariat Wythburn Waterproof Boots

Sizes: UK 3–8½

Reasons to buy

Waterproof

Removable cushioning insole

Stirrup-friendly sole

Reasons to avoid

Laces might not appeal to everyone

Smart, beautiful and practical, the Wythburn boots are fully waterproof and the lace-up front is easily adjustable for a perfectly secure fit. They have a four-layer technical footbed for support and cushioning, while the stirrup-friendly sole is acid resistant, which makes them ideal if you want boots suitable for mucking out and riding.

The Wythburns come in a standard and long fit, and they’re also available in an insulated version, so have a think about which style you need before you make your purchase.

The Original Muck Boot Company Originals Pull On Boots

Sizes: UK 3–9

Reasons to buy

Waterproof

Neoprene lined

Durable rubber sole

Easy to slip on and off

Reasons to avoid

Low profile not the best for wet ground

Inspired by the Chore boot, these short wellies are totally waterproof and easy to get on and off. They have an antimicrobial insert with odour and moisture management treatment that keeps you fresh all day. Great for when it’s wet but too warm for tall wellington boots.

Georgia Guerin put these to the test and has declared them her new go-to summer wellies. She says: “I’ve worn these all summer and they’re so comfortable and easy to slip on. There are loads of colours to choose from but I actually love my yellow pair – they make me feel summery! And they’re great for when I’m gardening, too.”

Woof Wear Short Yard Boots

Sizes: UK 1–11

Reasons to buy

Fleece lined

Single strap closure

Water resistant

Reasons to avoid

Warm lining

This lightweight boot has been updated and redesigned over the years to include a heavy-duty sole for increased durability and grip in all terrains. It has a no-fuss single strap fastening that tightens through a loop, making them quick and easy to take on and off. They also feature a full fleece lining and have a comfortable insole with arch support.

Ariat Ascent Waterproof Paddock Boots

Sizes: UK 3–8½

H&H Rating: 9/10, H&H Approved

Reasons to buy

Very comfortable from first wear

Waterproof

Stirrup-friendly sole

Reasons to avoid

Styling won’t appeal to everyone

These boots are a great option if you’re looking for something you can ride in. They’re similar to trainers and have a flexible, lightweight build with a breathable, sock-like fit for comfortable compression, ankle support and instep comfort. You can pair them with the Ariat Ascent half chaps, too.

News editor Eleanor Jones tested these boots and found them to be incredibly comfortable and great for wearing around the yard as well as good riding boots. They’re also available in a non-waterproof version (without the blue detailing), so be sure to check you’ve got the pair you intended.

Read H&H’s independent Ariat Ascent paddock boots review.

Shires Moretta Vittoria Xgrip Boots

Sizes: UK 4–9

Reasons to buy

Treated for water protection

Reflective trims for visibility

Stirrup-friendly sole

Reasons to avoid

No half sizes available

The outer part of these boots is made of a hard-wearing buffalo leather that has been treated for water protection. They have a contoured look and benefit from reinforced toe and heel protectors and a waterproof membrane. The comfort insoles and a shock absorbing moulded sole ensure your feet are comfortable, while the wicking lining prevents sweaty feet. Can be worn in the saddle.

Premier Equine Vinci Waterproof Boots

Sizes: UK 4–11

Reasons to buy

Leather

Waterproof

Anti-slip tread

Reasons to avoid

Pull on style won’t appeal to all

These short yard boots are built on a hybrid sole – suitable for horse riding, equestrian activities, and country pursuits. Made from high-quality leather and a unique waterproof membrane. With leather reinforcements at the toe and heel for durability and a non-slip tread for stability.

If you’re looking for something really easy to look after and totally waterproof, check out our guides to the best short wellington boots, best adjustable wellington boots or the best neoprene wellies on the market – they’re more technical than you might expect as well as being easy to care for.

How we chose the best yard boots

Let’s take a look at how we selected the best yard boots – and how to find the best yard boots for you. We considered all of these factors to ensure that we had something to suit every need.

The first thing to consider is what you’re planning to wear these boots for as light yard duties and pushing wheelbarrows through muddy gateways place very different demands on your footwear. If you hope that your new yard boots will double up as riding boots, then you’ll need to choose a pair with a stirrup-friendly sole.

The next thing to think about is the weather – yard work can get hot and muggy in the summer and relentlessly wet and cold in the winter. A breathable and moisture-wicking lining will help in both situations, but in the winter it’s particularly important that your feet stay dry in order to keep warm, so keep an eye out for waterproof and insulating materials.

When it comes to boot height, short boots are usually preferable in the summer, while tall boots will give you a bit more versatility in the winter, especially if you’re on clay ground.

If you spend a lot of time on your feet at the yard, a good sole design should be high on your list of priorities. Standing up for hours to teach or walking long distances to catch and bring in horses can soon take its toll on various parts of your body, so consider spending a little more money for added comfort.

You should also consider how the boots fasten. Pull-on, pull-off varieties are the simplest, but could be a nuisance to remove in muddy conditions if there’s no boot pull to hand. Some boots have tabs at the side or rear to make hauling them on that bit easier. Zips offer a closer fit but do create potential for water leaks, and while laces look good and offer adjustability, they can be a faff. Velcro or touch-tape fastenings might be easier with cold or gloved hands.

Do yard boots need to be waterproof?

If you want to keep your feet dry, you’ll need to choose a pair of boots with a waterproof membrane. Many yard boots will already come with waterproofing treatment on them. However, nothing lasts forever, so you’ll have to treat them regularly to keep them waterproof and your feet dry.

Can I ride in my yard boots?

Yes, you can ride in some yard boots. You have to look out for boots that have a stirrup-friendly sole design. Stirrup-friendly soles are designed to ride in safely and prevent your foot getting stuck in the stirrup in the event of a fall.

How do I clean my yard boots?

Firstly remove any dirt and apply a leather cream or cleaner to help keep the leather supple to prevent it from cracking. Regular cleaning can also prevent stitching from rotting. Here’s how to clean leather boots for some additional tips.

