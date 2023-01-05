



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Whether you’re rambling on the coast or walking the dogs through wet fields, a tall waterproof boot is essential for country life so we’ve rounded up a selection of the best men’s country boots.

A good pair of country boots should be the perfect balance between functional and fashionable – they will provide you the support and comfort you need on a long country walk, but will look right at home when you stop off at a nice pub on the way home. The best country boots will be 100% waterproof and have an outer sole that is designed to provide good grip and prevent slipping – some even have mud-clearing soles. They’ll also have technical features within the footbed that offer comfort and prevent fatigue, so that you can keep going all day.

Usually made of a mix of leather and suede, the best men’s country boots are not designed to be worn for regular hard work and if you wore them on a yard all year round they won’t last as long as they should, especially if you don’t give them the appropriate care. If you expect to be working in particularly wet, muddy conditions, consider a pair of the best men’s wellies instead.

Some of the country boots below are specifically designed for men, while others are unisex and available in the larger sizes.

Best men’s country boots

Mark Todd Country Boot MKII

Colours: Brown | Sizes: EU 37–45, in standard or wide | RRP: £154.99 | H&H review: 9/10, H&H Approved |

These Mark Todd boots are described as fully waterproof, lightweight and comfortable. They are made from full-grain and nubuck leather and feature a technical, waterproof and breathable lining.

We found they gave good support and stood up well to regular wear. They fitted well, were true to size, kept our feet and worth spending the extra money on. These boots are also available in children’s sizes.

Read H&H’s independent Mark Todd country boots MKII review.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Dubarry Galway Country Boots

Colours: Black, walnut, black/brown, navy brown, brown or ivy | Sizes: EU 35–48 in three widths | RRP: £379 |

These are undoubtedly Dubarry’s most popular country boots. They are made of a “dry fast, dry soft” leather and are 100% waterproof with a Gore-Tex lining. The sole is shock absorbing, and there’s also a handy finger pull fitted inside the boot to help you get them on. They’re available in wide range of contrasting colours and materials, so you can find something for every taste.

View now at dubarry.com, naylors.com, philipmorrisdirect.co.uk or robinsonsshoes.com

Horka Greenwich Country Boots

Colours: 10 options | Sizes: EU 36–46 | RRP: £119.95 |

These short fur-lined country boots are made of leather and suede with a waterproof lining and anti-slip sole. They are available in a wide variety of colours and feature decorative laces at the top of the boots.

View now at amazon.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or ebay.co.uk

Ariat Moresby Tall Waterproof Boots

Colours: Java | Sizes: UK 7–12 | RRP: £250 |

These eye-catching boots are made of leather and suede with a waterproof construction. The four-layer footbed provides lightweight support and stability, while the midsole is shock absorbing and the removable insole is cushioning. The sole is made of recycled rubber with a multi-surface traction design.

View now at ariat.com or rideawaystore.com

Royal Scot Glencoe Boots

Colours: Dark brown | Sizes: UK 7–12 | RRP: £220 |

These classic country boots have a full-grain waterproof leather upper, luxurious and durable calf leather lining, and waterproof and breathable membrane. The outer sole has a mud-clearing design that ensures good grip when you’re on the move, while the footbed has additional padding for extra shock absorbing. The pull tabs help with getting them on and off cleanly and comfortably.

View now at naylors.com, gooutdoors.co.uk, millets.co.uk or blacks.co.uk

Dubarry Roscommon Country Boots

Colours: Black, walnut or navy/brown | Sizes: EU 35–48 | RRP: £269 |

The ankle-height boots are made with the same “dry fast, dry soft” leather as the Galways and are also lined with Gore-Tex. The sole provides comfort and shock absorption, while the inner finger pull helps with getting the boots on. These boots have a relaxed country casual look and have subtle signature branding.

View now at dubarry.com or robinsonsshoes.com

Dublin River Boots III

Colours: Dark brown, chocolate, black, dark brown/green or charcoal/navy | Sizes: UK 3–11, with three calf width options | RRP: £149.99 | H&H review: 7/10 |

These boots from Dublin have a waterproof lining to keep your feet and ankles dry and a breathable nylon lining that makes them suitable for all year round. Like other Dublin boots, they include the RCS (rider comfort system) memory footbed that has a memory foam cushion layer, a padded shock-absorbing heel and arch support for the ultimate comfort. They also have a tough rubber sole and elasticated top gusset for a great fit.

We found these boots have a snugger fit in the foot than some of the other country boots we tried. They look really smart, sturdy and softened with just a few wears.

Read H&H’s independent Dublin River boots III review.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, naylors.com or ebay.co.uk

Derby House Long Country Boots

Colours: Brown | Sizes: UK 3–12 | RRP: £89.99 | H&H review: 7/10 |

Crafted from quality buff leather with an anti-skid rubber sole, these waterproof and breathable boots from Derby House are designed to keep you dry and comfortable in style.

We found these boots really easy to keep clean and a great option if you’re looking for country boots on a budget.

Read H&H’s independent Derby House country boots review.

View now at rideawaystore.com or ebay.co.uk

Ariat Torridon Zip Insulated Boots

Colours: Bracken brown | Sizes: UK 7–12 | RRP: £350 |

These highly technical boots are made with Gore-Tex, which make them waterproof as well as breathable, while the moisture-wicking footbed provides cool, dry comfort. They also have a 400g Thinsulate insulation to keep your feet warm with less bulk. The boots benefit from technology that supports and cushions the foot as you move, promoting good posture and reducing fatigue so that you can work or play all day. They have an outer zip and heal kick feature, both of which help with getting the on and off.

View now at ariat.com

Royal Scot MacDui Boots

Colours: Dark brown | Sizes: UK 7–12 | RRP: £280 |

Designed for an active user, these waterproof boots are made of full-grain leather with a calf leather lining. They have a breathable and waterproof membrane, as well as a dual-density footbed with added pads to help absorb shock and reduce fatigue. The adjustable side gusset offers a more versatile fit, and the zip is covered with a leather flap to keep out water and dirt. The sole has what is described as an “aggressive” pattern to ensure grip on muddy and slippy surfaces.

View now at naylors.com, gooutdoors.co.uk, millets.co.uk or blacks.co.uk

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.