The best wellies for men can be absolute lifesavers for those who spend time outdoors throughout the year, whatever the weather, whether it’s walking the dog, helping with other animals or working outdoors.

Everyone has worn a pair of cheap wellies at some point in their life – they leave your feet sweaty, probably rubbed and offered very little support. But with all the product technology available to us, this needn’t be the case – and a quality pair of wellies can be a great investment.

How to spot the best wellies for men

The same as women’s wellington boots, the best wellington boots for men who love the outdoors are waterproof, warm, supportive and moisture wicking. The first thing you can check is the material. Cheap wellies are often made of PVC plastic – it’s waterproof and affordable, but lacks support and durability. Most of the wellies in this list are made of natural rubber, which is waterproof, flexible and comfortable. Neoprene is valued for it’s protection against the cold and wet – some wellies have a neoprene shaft (we’ve rounded these up separately), while a large number of styles benefit from highly insulating neoprene linings. Gore-Tex is another material to keep an eye out for – it’s often used as a waterproof lining in wellies and country boots. It’s expensive, but it certainly does the job well.

All technical wellies will have a moisture-wicking lining that help to draw away moisture, which keeps your feet dry from sweat and prevents odour. If you’re wearing wellies at the yard, you’ll want them to be comfortable and supportive, so look out for designs with good grip, shock-absorbing soles and moulded footbeds.

If you’re buying online, check the sizing guide before you buy. Most wellies are true to size in the foot – you shouldn’t need to size up or down – so it’s almost more important that you know your calf measurement as this can be harder to guess. The best way to measure is to sit on a chair with your knee at 90° and foot flat on the floor. Measure the widest point of your calf and add on a couple of centimetres to account for some long socks. If you have wide calves and/or shorter legs, there are plenty of adjustable options, some made specifically for wider calves and others for different leg lengths.

Some wellies are specifically designed for men while others are unisex. If you prefer a slimmer fit, consider those designed for men or styles with adjustable sides as these can be tightened – not just loosened for the wider calf.

Best wellies for men

Rockfish Walkabout Adjustable Insulated Boots

Colours: Black, evergreen, Oxford blue or otter | Sizes: UK 5–13 | RRP: £114.99 | H&H Review: 9/10, H&H Approved |

These Rockfish wellies are fitted with a 4mm neoprene lining throughout, which will keep your feet warm on winter days. These particular Rockfish boots are based on hiking boot technology, ensuring a snug fit, while the sole is designed to provide extra grip on rugged terrain. They also feature an insole that is engineered to provide comfort all day.

Read H&H’s independent Rockfish Walkabout Wellies review.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Aigle Parcours 2 Boots

Colours: Kaki or brun | Sizes: EU 36–50 | RRP: £150 |

Designed for people who are outside all day every day, these boots are made to last. The shock-absorbing sole, which is inspired by a mountain goat hood, provides grip on slippery and soft ground by repelling soil and pebbles, while ensuring comfort and delaying fatigue.

Each handmade pair is tested to ensure they’re totally waterproof, and feature a quick-dry lining to ensure your feet don’t get sweaty.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or decathlon.co.uk

Barbour Tempest Wellington Boots

Colours: Black or olive | Sizes: UK 6–12 | RRP: £99.95 |

Thee wellingtons have a fully adjustable leg and neoprene lining. Finished with the classic ‘J Barbour & Sons’ embossing to the topline and a contrast Barbour badge to the outer, these wellies are a great option for a man who loves a traditional brand.

In the UK? View now at rideawaystore.com, naylors.com, philipmorrisdirect.co.uk, countryattire.com, cotswoldoutdoor.com or next.co.uk

Lakeland Active Men’s Rydal Neoprene Wellies

Colours: Black or moss green | Sizes: UK 7–13 | RRP: £79.99 |

These natural rubber wellies are fully lined with 5mm insulating neoprene for warmth down to -20°C. They have steel-reinforced rubber soles that provide a reliable grip, traction and keep your feet dry in all conditions, and feature a kick rim for easy removal.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Ariat Men’s Burford Rubber Boots

Colours: Olive night | Sizes: UK 7–12 | RRP: £130 |

The Burfords are a great option if you’re looking for a smart pair of wellies as they’re finished with an aesthetic adjustable leather strap closure and leather-trimmed top. They are made of vulcanised rubber and are designed to keep you dry and comfortable no matter the conditions. They feature Ariat’s ATS (Advanced Torque Stability) technology that supports and cushions the foot, promoting good posture and reducing fatigue, and have an easy ‘heel kick’ feature for simple removal.

Also available in an insulated version with a neoprene lining (RRP £155).

In the UK? View now at ariat.com, amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or philipmorrisdirect.co.uk

Le Chameau Vierzon Jersey Lined Boots

Colours: Vert chameau or vert vierzon | Sizes: EU 39–50 | RRP: £160 |

These iconic wellies are handcrafted from natural rubber with a polycotton, tartan patterned jersey lining for all year-round use, including in warmer seasons. They feature an adjustable waterproof gusset with snap-fastening buckle to ensure comfortable fit around the calf and leg, while the shock-absorbing dual-density grip outsole prevents fatigue, resists abrasion and is suitable for all terrains.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, philipmorrisdirect.co.uk, countryattire.com or mastershoe.co.uk

Hunter Men’s Original Tall Wellington Boots

Colours: Black, dark olive, navy, urban grey or fell green | Sizes: UK 6–12 | RRP: £115 |

These matte-finish boots have been at the heart of the Hunter brand since it began in 1956, which means they have a traditional look. They are handmade with natural rubber, and feature the Hunter Original tread pattern and a polyester lining. Pair with Hunter boot socks for extra comfort.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, hunterboots.com, philipmorrisdirect.co.uk, next.co.uk or mastershoe.co.uk

Solognac Confort 900 Warm Rubber Boots

Colours: Green | Sizes: EU 40–46 | RRP: £99.99 |

These rubber boots have a 4mm neoprene lining that provides comfort and thermal insulation. They are designed to provide support and comfort for 15–20km, and have a good 5mm tread to provide good grip. The wellies are finished with a rear tab design to make them easy to slip on and off.

In the UK? View now at decathlon.co.uk

Dunlop Snugboot Pioneer

Colours: Charcoal | Sizes: EU 37–48 | RRP: £134 |

Made with a slip-resistant sole, these boots have a waterproof and breathable top section, and a protective toecap. They are chemical and oil resistant, which makes them great work boots, and insulated to -20°C.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or decathlon.co.uk

