Welcome to our new independent group test of jodhpur boots for horse riders. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The latest generation in Tredstep’s Renaissance Collection, the Medici front-zip short riding boot combines high-class European styling and precise elegance with exquisite aniline calfskin leathers giving a timeless edge to unrivalled refinement and enduring comfort. These boots are perfect for schooling and competition.

First impressions

These boots looked very smart and were soft to wear from the moment I tried them on. I also thought they were very sturdy, but comfortable to wear around the yard all day.

Overview of performance

These boots were very comfortable and hard wearing to use all day long, but were also very stylish to wear on smart occasions. There were very easy to clean and to look after and the colour didn’t fade at all after multiple cleanings. I was also very impressed at how watertight they were. They gave me 100% comfort without being flimsy.

Likes and dislikes

I really like how soft and comfy these are to wear, plus the fact that they are both practical around the yard while also being very smart for showjumping, dressage and eventing competitions as well as hunting.

NB: These boots were paired with the half chaps below for testing purposes.