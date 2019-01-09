Welcome to our new independent group test of half chaps and gaiters for horse riders. All of the legwear in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Tredstep Medici Air Half Chap has a new look design combining beautiful premium leathers with lightweight and flexible perforated neoprene to ensure a perfect fit to all contours of the leg for close contact and exceptional comfort. These half chaps are perfect for schooling and competition use.

First impressions

They slipped on really well first time, while being snug and flattering on my calf. The material looked really easy to clean, hard wearing and flexible.

Overview of performance

These half chaps were very lightweight and breathable – so much so that you barely felt like you had them on. The zip stayed securely fastened while riding and they didn’t pinch or rub at all. They were very breathable so my legs didn’t get sweaty. I also liked how fitted they were without needing any wearing in.

Likes and dislikes

I loved how easy they are to clean, just needed a single wipe over, which was a real time saver. I would normally got for a more traditional look and these are quite modern in design so their appearance might not be to everyone’s taste.