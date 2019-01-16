Welcome to our group test of lightweight summer stock shirts. All of the show shirts in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Cortez CDT Short Sleeve Competition Top from Dublin features ‘Comfort Dry Technology’ fabric that will perform no matter what the weather, providing moisture control for all day comfort. It has an attractive floral Jacquard pattern fabric, a hidden ¼ zip through placket and contrast stand-up collar.

First impressions

I really like how simple this shirt looked from afar, but when you looked closely the material had a really smart pattern to it.

Overview of performance

This shirt was brilliant, absolutely brilliant. I really could not fault it, as it was lightweight, breathable and comfortable. I also appreciated the short sleeves as it meant that I could wear it without a jacket in competition. When I did wear it without jacket I felt very stylish, plus it proved very lucky as I’ve won loads while wearing it!

Likes and dislikes

I really like how cool it is to wear and that I didn’t get sweaty even on the very hot summer days. I am also a huge fan of its design and love how well it washes.