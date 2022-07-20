13 pairs of children’s riding gloves suitable for first timers and competitive riders





Choosing the best children’s riding gloves depends on a variety of factors. Gloves not only keep a child’s hands warm in the winter, but they provide a better grip on the reins and protect the skin from damage – for example, if their pony puts his head down and pulls the reins through their fingers. If your child is competing or part of Pony Club, they’ll have to wear gloves for that, too.

First of all you should consider the type of riding the child is doing as gloves for a first timer will be more about comfort, while a child that is riding at a higher level will be more aware of the feel on the reins and will likely benefit from thinner gloves with a closer fit and more technical grip. If you’re looking for gloves for winter riding it’s important not to go too bulky (think ski gloves) as your child needs to be able to feel the reins well and make finer movements with their fingers.

Some gloves come in a variety of sizes, while others are one-size fits all – this works well with knitted styles, but less so with the more tailored designs. Be sure to check the size guides before you purchase as most of the gloves in this guide are measured in different ways. Some are sized by age, while others S–L and some are in standard glove sizes.

How to measure your glove size

Gloves are measured in inches. Using a tape measure, measure around the widest part of your hand (at your knuckles) without including your thumb. This measurement (in inches) is your glove size – most brands offer sizes 6–11 for adults and include half sizes, while children’s sizes are usually 4–5. Some brands sell their gloves in universal small, medium or large sizes, but usually have a size guide that will convert to glove sizes.

Best children’s riding gloves for all ages and abilities

Shires Aubrion Mesh Riding Gloves

Colours: Black, grey, raspberry, green, navy or brown | Sizes: S–XL | RRP: £11.99 |

These riding gloves have airy stretch mesh backs with synthetic suede palms for grip making them suitable for use in warm weather. They have adjustable stretch wrists for a neat fit, as well as reinforced riding grips where the reins sit.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

Uvex Sportstyle Kids Gloves

Colours: Black, pink or violet | Sizes: 4–6½ | RRP: £20.99 |

This durable glove is made from an anti-slip material that provides excellent grip on the reins. The glove features stretch inserts for flexibility and comfort, and fasten with a Velcro tab on the back of the hand, which makes them easy to put on and take off.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Coldstream Next Generation Blakelaw Diamante Riding Gloves

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £18.99 |

These smart gloves are great for summer riding as they have a fine mesh top side that increases ventilation, while the grippy material across the palm, thumb and fingers offers additional protection on the reins. They have an elasticated wrist with touch-tape fastening that is finished with stylish detailing.

View now at viovet.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Tuffa Thumbs On Top Riding Gloves

Colours: Black | Sizes: 4–12 years | RRP: £11.99 |

These gloves are great for beginners as they help with hand position (reminder to put thumbs on top) as well as directions (left and right markers), which can be helpful in busy lessons. Now made with Lycra, they also have smartphone-friendly fingertips.

View now at ebay.co.uk

Roeckl Chester Roeck Grip Junior Gloves

Colours: White, black, navy, mocha or chamois | Sizes: 4 or 5 | RRP: £21.95 |

Ideal for wearing at competitions, these gloves are made from a supple, elastic and highly breathable fabric, offering excellent grip and feel. They are machine washable at 30°C and touchscreen compatible. Also available in adult sizes.

View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Rhinegold Children’s Pony Design Magic Gloves

Colours: Black, purple or red | Sizes: One size | RRP: £3.90 |

Most riders remember having a pair of “magic gloves” as a child. These knitted gloves stretch to fit and have a pimple grip palm.

View now at ebay.co.uk

LeMieux Junior Classic Riding Gloves

Colours: Black or ice blue | Sizes: S–M | RRP: £19.95 |

These synthetic leather riding gloves are designed for everyday riding. They are durable and breathable, and made of an anti-slip stretch material that provides grip and a close contact fit.

View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Hy Equestrian Absolute Fit Gloves

Colours: Black | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £12.99 |

These practical gloves have a synthetic suede palm and reinforcements where the reins pass through the hands for good grip, and a touch-tape fastening at the wrist for a secure fit.

View now at viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Fouganza Kids 100 Horse Riding Gloves

Colours: Black, dark blue or cardinal pink | Sizes: 4–14 years | RRP: £3.99 |

These gloves are made from a thin knit and have pimples on the palm for additional grip.

View now at decathlon.co.uk

Mark Todd Super Riding Gloves

Colours: Black, brown, navy or white | Sizes: 4/6, 7/9 or 10/12 years | RRP: £12.99 |

These smart gloves have a leather-effect palm and knitted back. They feature reinforced rein fingers and an elasticated wrist with tab fastening. Also available in adult sizes.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or ebay.co.uk

SSG All Weather Gloves

Colours: Black, brown, navy, pink, purple, royal blue or red | Sizes: 4/5 and 5–10 | RRP: £27.99 |

These hard-wearing, sweat-absorbing, machine washable and colourfast gloves have a strong elasticised back for a comfortable fit, while the palm is soft anti-slip aquasuede. They fasten with a neat touch-tape closure.

View now at ebay.co.uk

Dublin Track Riding Gloves

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: One child’s size, plus adult sizes | RRP: £4.15 |

Described as ideal for everyday riding, these cotton gloves feature wrist adjustments and reinforced finger patches for extra durability.

View now at viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk, ebay.co.uk

Aztec Diamond Softshell Waterproof Gloves

Colours: Black | Sizes: 8–11 years | RRP: £35 |

These water-resistant softshell gloves have a zip opening for ease taking on or off. The forefinger and thumb are touchscreen compatible, while the palm is finished with a silicone grip print.

