The best summer horse riding gloves will allow you to perform at your best despite the warmer weather. A good pair of summer gloves will keep your hands cool, while also providing excellent grip and protection. The gloves should be comfortable, have excellent breathability and provide a good feel on the reins to make them suitable for both hacking, schooling and competing. It’s an added bonus if they’re touch-screen compatible, too.

Here’s a selection of the best summer horse riding gloves to keep your hands cool…

Ariat Cool Grip gloves

Colours: Black | Sizes: 6.5–8 | RRP: £30

These gloves have a synthetic palm and cooling fabric. They have reinforced stress points that means the glove provides extra protection in the areas that need it most. Touchscreen compatible.

More info and view at ariat.com

Dublin mesh back riding gloves

Colours: Black, navy or purple | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £29.99

These gloves have a synthetic suede palm and mesh back for breathability, which is handy during the warmer months. These Dublin scored 7/10 as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full review.

More info at dublinclothing.co.uk

View at viovet.co.uk

Equetech Airflex gloves

Colours: Black or white | Sizes: 6.5–9 | RRP: £16.50

These lightweight and breathable gloves have a micro grip palm and reinforced finger panels. They have mesh panels for added breathability, an elastic wrist and Velcro closure. Machine washable.

More info at equetech.com

View at equus.co.uk

Fouganza 560 riding gloves

Colours: Black or navy/blue | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £14.99

With mesh inserts between the fingers and on the back of the hand, these gloves allow for comfortable perspiration wicking.

More info and view at decathlon.co.uk

Hirlz Grippp training gloves

Colours: Black | Sizes: 6.5–12 (including half sizes) | RRP: £49.95

These gloves are described as having the ultimate grip in all weather conditions. The back is made of high performance synthetic leather, which offers comfort and durability. The gloves feature fit form inserts, designed to make the glove mould to your hand for ‘second skin’ comfort, and air mesh panels on the sides of the fingers for ultimate breathability.

More info at hirzl.one/en

View at artemisequestrian.com

HKM summer riding gloves

Colours: Black or white | Sizes: XS–XXL | RRP: £15.96

These gloves have a full mesh back with faux style palms for a good grip and wear. Fastened with a press stud, they offer a good fit.

View at onlineforequine.co.uk

LeMieux mesh riding gloves

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: S–XL | RRP: £24.95

The flexible mesh back and perforated palm provide superb breathability and feel. These gloves have a wraparound supportive cuff closure, flexible mesh back and perforated palm that provide breathability and feel.

More info at lemieuxproducts.com

View at equus.co.uk

Roeckl Laila suntanning gloves

Colours: Black or white | Sizes: 6–8.5 | RRP: £32.95

The back of these gloves is made of a special lightweight, cool fabric that allows tanning to take place through it, so your hands can tan at the same rate as your wrists and arms. The palm is made from a lightweight and thin material that provides excellent tactility and grip, while being highly breathable. They have a Velcro closure and are cut to reduce bulk on the index finger. They are touchscreen-compatible and machine washable. These Roeckl gloves scored 8/10 as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full review.

More info at roeckl.de

View at amazon.co.uk

Shires Aubrion mesh riding gloves

Colours: Black, grey, raspberry or green | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £12.99

These gloves have a stretch mesh back with synthetic suede palms and between-finger reinforcements for reliable grip. The adjustable stretch wrists offer a good fit. Also available in child sizes.

More info and view at shiresequestrian.com

SSG Hybrid gloves

Colours: Black, brown/tan or white | Sizes: 6–10 (including half sizes) | RRP: £37.95

Ideal for warm weather, these gloves offer grip, durability and breathability. They have a leather back and an Aquasuede Plus palm, which provides good grip in all conditions.

View at viovet.co.uk

SXC Sportsline gloves

Colours: Navy/grey, grey/rose gold, black, brown/rose gold, navy/rose gold, white/rose gold | Sizes: XS–L | RRP: £25.99

These lightweight gloves have breathable mesh panels, silicone grip on the palm and between rein fingers. They have a Velcro fastening and touchscreen fingers. These SXC gloves scored 9/10 as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full review.

More info and view at superxcountry.co.uk

Tredstep Summer Cool gloves

Colours: Black | Sizes: 6–10 (including half sizes) | RRP: £29.99

The AirFibre palm of these gloves offers an increased sensitivity, while the elastic back and anatomical lightweight cuff provide secure contact, comfort and flexibility. The thumb is made of a towel fabric to wipe away perspiration.

More info and view at tredstep.com

Tuffa Ashill riding gloves

Colours: Black | Sizes: S–L | RRP: £19

These breathable gloves have a stretch, open weave material on the back that keep your hands cool and dry from sweat. The supple palm is ideal for a close feel on the reins.

More info and view at tuffaboots.com

Uvex Sumair gloves

Colours: Black, white, black/blue, black/pink or black/silver | Sizes: 6–11 (including half sizes) | RRP: £36.99

These gloves are designed for high-intensity conditions. The material on the palm is non-slip and durable to provide maximum grip and sensitive control of the reins. The breathable mesh covering the outer hand and thumb is moisture wicking and ensures optimum ventilation.

More info at uvex-sports.com

View at viovet.co.uk

