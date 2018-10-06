Welcome to our independent group test of summer gloves for horse riders. All of the gloves in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

Light and airy for the summer, the Laila gloves from Roeckl combine thin, tan-through suntan mesh on the back of the hand with a palm made from highly breathable micro-air material. Thanks to its micro-perforation, this exclusive material is particularly air permeable, making it ideal for use in hot temperatures. However, despite being light and airy, the Lalila is above all a riding glove: it fits like a second skin and ensures a reliable grip as well as tactility on the reins. In addition, extra trimming on the index finger is not necessary thanks to Roeckl’s exclusive ‘comfort cut’. The suntan backhand on this glove combined with the fastener on the palm makes sure that the backs of your hands are evenly tanned, while the touchscreen compatible feature allows you to use your smartphone without having to take off your gloves.

First impressions

At first I thought they looked like golf gloves, but once I had read the description I understood why they had an alternative appearance!

Overview of performance

These gloves are extremely lightweight and you barely even notice they are on. They have been particularly useful this summer on the very hot days we have had. They are very breathable with plenty of airflow. They had an excellent grip on the reins and are touchscreen compatible. These gloves came up fairly small on me, so would recommend ordering a size up. They also prevent tan lines on the front of your hands and wrists.

Likes and dislikes

I really liked how close they are to your skin and I never got too hot while wearing them. I found them rather tight around my wrists.